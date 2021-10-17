Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Night' game

(CNN) — The sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the film set of "Rust," mourned her untimely death in an interview with the Kyiv Post on Friday. "I cannot comprehend (her passing)," said Svetlana Androsovych, who currently lives in Indonesia. "I loved her very much ... I was very proud of her and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance."

