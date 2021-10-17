CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Columbi, Texas Tech run all over Kansas in 41-14 drubbing

By Robert Delgiorno
kpyn.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Henry Columbi threw for a touchdown, ran for another as Texas...

kpyn.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Reuters

Tug fights container fire on cargo ship off British Columbia

Victoria, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A tug boat spent the night fighting a container fire that broke out on Saturday on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said on Sunday, adding that it would continue to monitor the situation. Sixteen crew...
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
NBC News

Picasso artworks in Las Vegas sell for more than $100 million

Eleven Picasso paintings and other works that helped turn Las Vegas into an unlikely destination for art were sold at auction on Saturday for more than $100 million. The Sotheby’s auction was held at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas, where the works had been on display for years, and took place two days before the 140th birthday of the Spanish artist on Oct. 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy