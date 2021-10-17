South Loup defeats Twin Loup in 5 sets to win MNAC Tournament

The opening round of the 2021 Mid Nebraska Activities Conference volleyball tournament was played Thursday. In games played at Merna, Sandhills/Thedford defeated Brady in the opening match 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 8-25, 25-16, 15-6). S/T then advanced to play top seed Anselmo-Merna. AM was victorious in straight sets (25-19, 25-13, 25-10). Anselmo-Merna will play Twin Loup in the semifinal round. The Lady Wolves knocked off the #4 seed Mullen 3-1(25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 25-18). In opening round games played at Callaway, Sandhills Valley defeated Hyannis to advance out to play the #2 seed South Loup. South Loup advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20). The Lady Bobcats will face Arthur County in the semifinals. Arthur advanced with a 3-0 win over Cody-Kilgore.
