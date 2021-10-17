South Loup defeats Twin Loup in 5 sets to win MNAC Tournament

The Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Tournament begins tonight and Twin Cedars will host as the fourth seed. The Sabers will welcome Diagonal and Mormon Trail tonight. Twin Cedars currently has a record of 3-1 in the conference and will play both the Maroons and Saints in round robin format. The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will head to Lamoni. The Saints are 6th in the conference and carry a 5-14 overall record. Melcher-Dallas will take on Lamoni and Moravia starting at 5:30. The overall winner of the round-robin format will advance to Diagonal on Thursday in the semi-finals.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO