CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

South Loup defeats Twin Loup in 5 sets to win MNAC Tournament

By Jake Dreilinger
North Platte Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Loup coach Desiree Guthrie has her team practice playing from behind every day at practice so that if the situation ever arises in a match, her team would be ready to get out of it. Against Twin Loup in the MNAC Tournament championship game on Saturday at North...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
lpheralddispatch.com

South Central wins again; football state tournament draw held

Tony Guevara ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries as South Central outscored Clarksville 41-30 in a football game Saturday in Noblesville. Jake Oehmen caught an 8-yard touchdown pass and Tyler Carr returned an interception 63 yards for a late score as the Satellites (3-3) won their third game in a row.
FOOTBALL
KFVS12

SIU defeats South Dakota State in comeback win

(KFVS) - The 7th ranked SIU Football team pulled off a huge comeback Saturday at 2nd ranked South Dakota State. The Salukis defeated the Jackrabbits 42-41 in overtime. With the win, SIU improves to 5-1 on the season and South Dakota State falls to 1-4. The Salukis will now host...
COLLEGE SPORTS
laurenscountysports.com

Big South establishes brackets for basketball tournaments

Tickets for the 2022 Hercules Tires Big South Basketball Championships at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C., will go on sale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 20. Full general-admission ticket booklets (22 games) will be available for $100 and can be purchased through the 12 Big South member institutions. General public sale of the ticket booklets will begin Dec. 1 through the Bojangles Coliseum box office and Ticketmaster.com.
NBA
fhhstoday.com

JV Wins Howell Softball Tournament

JV softball participated in the Howell JV Softball Tournament Oct. 10. The Vikings played teams from the Suburban Conference in their pool, where a group of teams play each other under a round-robin system to determine ranking. The team won against Lindbergh to win the pool championship and conclude its season.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def#Bobcats#Mnac Tournament
kchi.com

CMS Volleyball Wins Tournament

On Saturday, CMS 8th Grade Volleyball hosted a four-team round-robin tournament followed by a championship match for the top two teams. In the opening match, Chillicothe lost to Carrollton 25-23, 25-21. Chillicothe then beat Marshall 25-10, 25-9 followed by a victory against Cameron 25-6, 25-5. The Lady Hornets captured 1st place after a rematch with Carrollton that ended 25-21, 25-13. Statistics from Coach Rinehart: Here are the tournament scoring results for Chillicothe:
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Longview News-Journal

Lady Chargers win NTAA Tournament

SULPHUR SPRINGS — The East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers went 2-0 on Saturday and completed a 4-0 weekend to earn the Northeast Texas Academic and Athletic (NTAA) district title. The Lady Chargers defeated King’s Academy, 25-5, 25-10, early on Saturday and then swept Trinity Christian Academy of Paris, 25-22, 25-17,...
EDUCATION
nonpareilonline.com

Elkhorn South defeats Gretna

Before Thursday night, the Dragons in their four years in Class A hadn’t beaten a team that finished with a winning record. Elkhorn South would have been it. But the Storm yanked their chair away. Gretna was close to that first significant win in the state’s largest classification. It has...
GRETNA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mynwapaper.com

Addison wins Area Tournament

ADDISON - The Addison Lady Bulldogs defeated Hatton 3-1 Wednesday night, October 13, to win the Class 2A, Area 13 volleyball tournament. With the win, the Lady Dawgs have punched their ticket to Regionals, which begin Wednesday, October 20, in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center South Hall.
ADDISON, AL
Daily Gate City

Southeastern defeats Illini West to take United Volleyball Tournament on Saturday

Southeastern won the United Volleyball Tournament on Saturday by defeating Illini West in two sets, 21-16 and 21-15. For Southeastern, Amanda Stephens and Taylor Wagner had eight kills each and Abbey McMillen added five kills. Ani Kerr had 20 assists and two service aces. Summer Ramsey and Abbey McMillen collected six digs each. Wagner and McMillen had two blocks each.
SPORTS
onfocus.news

Marathon Defeats Auburndale in Straight Sets

Auburndale fell to Marathon in Marawood Conference volleyball, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16. Ashlynn Grimm had 16 assists and 12 digs for the Eagles. **********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes...
AUBURNDALE, WI
Sand Hills Express

South Loup, Arthur County, Anselmo-Merna, and Twin Loup Advance to MNAC Volleyball Semifinals

The opening round of the 2021 Mid Nebraska Activities Conference volleyball tournament was played Thursday. In games played at Merna, Sandhills/Thedford defeated Brady in the opening match 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 8-25, 25-16, 15-6). S/T then advanced to play top seed Anselmo-Merna. AM was victorious in straight sets (25-19, 25-13, 25-10). Anselmo-Merna will play Twin Loup in the semifinal round. The Lady Wolves knocked off the #4 seed Mullen 3-1(25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 25-18). In opening round games played at Callaway, Sandhills Valley defeated Hyannis to advance out to play the #2 seed South Loup. South Loup advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20). The Lady Bobcats will face Arthur County in the semifinals. Arthur advanced with a 3-0 win over Cody-Kilgore.
SPORTS
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Wahoo wins conference tournament

WAHOO – Rising to the top of the Trailblazer Conference Volleyball Tournament once again, was the Class C-1 No. 10 Wahoo volleyball team on Oct. 9. They defeated Nebraska City, Platteview and Beatrice to win the tourney. In the opening match, the Pioneers played up from their 5-17 record on...
WAHOO, NE
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars And Melcher-Dallas Start Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Tournament

The Bluegrass Conference Volleyball Tournament begins tonight and Twin Cedars will host as the fourth seed. The Sabers will welcome Diagonal and Mormon Trail tonight. Twin Cedars currently has a record of 3-1 in the conference and will play both the Maroons and Saints in round robin format. The Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad will head to Lamoni. The Saints are 6th in the conference and carry a 5-14 overall record. Melcher-Dallas will take on Lamoni and Moravia starting at 5:30. The overall winner of the round-robin format will advance to Diagonal on Thursday in the semi-finals.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
Alliance Review

Lady Lions defeat Canton South

Ashley Bowman had 22 points, 27 digs and 36 receptions during Minerva’s 25-18, 25-27, 25-13, 25-20 win against Canton South. Shylyn Bobby had four kills; Gabby Romano had 21 kills, seven points, nine digs and 12 receptions; Bella Murray had 10 kills; Olivia Mandato had seven kills; Ella Granat had five kills; Ava Haueter had 15 points, 10 digs and 20 assists; Julia Costea had seven points, nine digs and 13 receptions; and Madelyn Morckel had six digs and 21 assists.
MINERVA, OH
hooversun.com

The Reset: Jags win Blalock Tournament

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here. Last Friday, the Hoover football team dominated rival Spain Park 52-10. Click here for the recap of the game.
HOOVER, AL
nonpareilonline.com

Cardinals win WIC tournament crown

Class 2A No. 12 Treynor volleyball came into the season with a lot of high goals. The Cardinals accomplished one of those goals last week when it clinched the Western Iowa Conference regular-season championship. The next of those goals was winning the WIC tournament title. That goal looked to be...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy