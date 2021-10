KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last week, Ole Miss won the home contest against Arkansas 52-51. Was it a pretty win? No, but it was a necessary win. The heroics of Matt Corral and Snoop Conner got the Rebels the bounce-back win that fans will talk about for a long time. The defense gave up 676 yards and six total touchdowns to Mississippi native KJ Jefferson. However, when the defense was pressed with its back against the wall, the unit delivered. Pressure on Arkansas’s two-point conversion at the end of regulation sealed the Ole Miss win.

