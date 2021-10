ANAHEIM, Calif. – Marcus Foligno sat in the penalty box longer than he played on the ice, but he still changed the game. After a lengthy absence from a first-period confrontation, Foligno's return flipped the momentum to the Wild's side and he put the finishing touches on a comeback by scoring with 7.2 seconds to go to seal a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Friday night at Honda Center and open the season in memorable fashion.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO