CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford the Big Red Dog The Kibble Crook/Screaming for Ice Cream. Peep and the Big Wide World (Apt) Quack Quack / One Duck Too Many. Sid the Science Kid Halloween Spooky Science Special. 8:30 a.m. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Jodi's First Day at School/Daniel Plays at Jodi's. 9 a.m. Donkey...

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Billboard

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate Halloween Early as Sid & Nancy: See Photos

Halloween isn't until next weekend, but that isn't stopping Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian from celebrating a little early. The newly engaged couple shared photos of their spot-on costumes as ill-fated punk-rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. The blink-182 drummer wore a black leather jacket, spiky black wig and Sid's signature padlock necklace to embody the Sex Pistols bassist, while Kardashian wore a sheer fishnet shirt over a black bra with a curly blonde wig to dress up as the rocker's girlfriend.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Dante Basco Played Rufio In "Hook." See Him Now At 46.

Anyone who lives through the early '90s knows the movie Hook was an instant cult classic. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, and Julia Roberts, the fun adventure fantasy told the story of a grown-up Peter Pan (Williams) returning to Neverland to rescue his children from Captain Hook.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abigail Adams
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Richardson Joins ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Sam Richardson is getting in the Halloween spirit for the Hocus Pocus sequel. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the Veep actor is in final negotiations to appear alongside stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in the Disney+ feature. Hocus Pocus 2 is a follow-up to the 1993 comedy that starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as three witches who were resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts, and are bent on becoming immortal. The sequel, which is currently in production, will see three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to modern-day Salem. Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) is directing the movie, with Lynn Harris serving as producer. Executive producers include Adam Shankman, Ralph Winter and David Kirschner. Jen D’Angelo is penned the screenplay. In May, the studio announced that the sequel will be released in 2022. Richardson was most recently seen in Chris Pratt-fronted Amazon action feature The Tomorrow War and will co-star with Pratt in Universal feature Stranded Asset, which he will also write. Recent credits also include Ted Lasso and horror-comedy Werewolves Within. Coming up, Richardson has Apple ensemble comedy series from Phil Lord and Chris Miller The Afterparty and Netflix romantic comedy Senior Year. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
AFP

War-mongering Corgi among winning films at student Oscars

Cinema is meant to unite the world -- but an animation about a Corgi who inherits the British throne and wages nuclear war with France was among the winners of the Student Academy Awards on Thursday. "Nuking France wasn't exactly a popular thought in the pitch room -- they had a couple issues with that one," joked animation silver medal winner Alexander Tullo, at a show held online for a second year due to the pandemic.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sid The Science Kid#Duck#Odd Squad#Pbs#Denali Eagle Egg Hunt#Neighborhood Jodi#School Daniel Plays#The Pink Table Music Mix#Mud Miracle Fabuloso#Treat Mr

Comments / 0

Community Policy