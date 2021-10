I don’t fear much if anything at all. I haven’t been that way all my life. I can understand as a child invoking fear and being afraid of the boogeyman or other mythical figures put in our heads to keep us in line. I can recall as a child walking the straight and narrow starting right after Thanksgiving. I was confused but didn’t question how that jolly old White dude I would see at the Department store and in the parade could be watching me and every other kid in the world at the same time. I never questioned how he was able to take notes as to whether I was good or bad. All I knew was that every Christmas morning, I excelled and passed the test. As a man, I will never understand why anyone would fear a system, a process or another man regardless of his political, financial or social status.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO