90’s kids unite as Blessid Union of Souls comes to the Sorg Opera House! Emerging from the Cincinnati music scene in the 1990’s, Blessid Union of Souls became one of the most commercially successful bands ever from the area. They have released six studio albums, charting an impressive seven top 40 songs, five of which cracked the top 20. Three of those were top 10’s, and one (“I Believe”) climbed all the way to number 1! They have an RIAA certified Gold album as well as a Gold single, and have been featured in many movie soundtracks and TV shows.

