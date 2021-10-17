Members Of PROTEST THE HERO And HAKEN Perform MEGADETH's "Symphony Of Destruction"; Cameo Appearance By DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS

Tech / melodeath unit, Mother Of All, released its debut album, Age Of The Solipsist, in June via Black Lion Records. The Danish one-man metal band has just released a playthrough of the song "Autumn". It features none other than Steve Di Giorgio (Sadus, ex-Death, Testament) on bass. The video also includes the drummer and vocalist Martin Haumann (Timechild, ex-Afsky, ex-Myrkur) and the guitar playing of Frederik Jensen. Thematically its about the inescapable decay of our bodies and minds as we turn older. Cathartic, with a pinch of tragedy. The song occupies the space between melodic death metal and progressive metal.
