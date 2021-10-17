Members Of PROTEST THE HERO And HAKEN Perform MEGADETH's "Symphony Of Destruction"; Cameo Appearance By DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, DREAM THEATER's James LaBrie was asked if there was ever any talk of him trying out for the singer position in IRON MAIDEN when Bruce Dickinson left the British heavy metal legends back in 1993. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, sure. Absolutely there was. Because at the time, we were being looked at to be managed by IRON MAIDEN's management. And so, [MAIDEN's manager] Rod Smallwood, at the time, we were playing darts, and he took me aside and he said, 'What do you think about…?'

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO