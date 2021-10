A major development is one step closer to breaking ground with the city’s planning commission approving their rezoning request. The decision came after a lengthy public hearing on the issue, Tuesday night, with numerous residents against it and those behind the development, stepping to the podium at the Wicker Civic Center to state their case. Members of the Planning Board met to discuss and decide on the rezoning after the city council approved the annexation of the property into the city limits.

