The Colorado Avalanche scored twice in the third period to battle back in the game but fell 5-3 to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at Ball Arena. Andre Burakovsky netted the Avs first goal after Justin Faulk, Brayden Schenn and David Perron had scored for the Blues. Perron added his second of the night to make it 4-1 in the third period.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO