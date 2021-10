The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.

