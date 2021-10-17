New tackle shop drops a line in Evergreen

At Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp, you don’t have to fish around to find what you need.

The small tackle shop in Evergreen has been brimming with fishing gear since Chancy Jeschke, Dave Chichester and Terri Chichester opened the store on Sept. 11.

“People always ask: ‘how did you fit this all in here?’” Jeschke said.

The site of the fish camp used to be a little house on U.S. 2, to the northeast of Evergreen Junior High School. The trio renovated the space into an angler’s paradise, with wooden furnishings and sales racks to hold hundreds of rods, plugs and other fishing paraphernalia.

“Customers like that it’s authentic,” Jeschke noted.

That authenticity runs deep. It would be hard to find business owners who know their trade as well as Jeschke and the Chichesters.

Naturally, all three are avid anglers, but their passion extends beyond a pastime.

For years, Dave has been hand-making his own brand — PlugIt Handcrafted Tackle. Jeschke also has his own line of ice fishing rods, Perch Assault.

PlugIt Handcrafted Tackle is all made by hand out of Alaskan Yellow Cedar. Dave creates and paints each lure by hand.

His one-of-a-kind design is best suited to catching rainbow trout, because his plugs have a unique action to them, according to Jeschke.

Meanwhile, Jeschke’s rods are more suited to ice fishing for perch and Kokanee salmon. Perch Assault rods come in five different models, all made lighter weight and longer than the average ice fishing rod. With Jeschke’s special design, anglers can feel bites better, he said.

The duo sells their unique gear at their fish camp, along with plenty of other fishing essentials.

Jeschke said fishermen and fisherwomen are excited about the fish camp’s trolling section. Their selection of trolling gear is impressive, not only for the size of the compact store, but for any outfitter.

“That’s our niche,” Jeschke said.

IT ISN’T only what’s on the walls that sets Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp apart from their competition.

The owners also pride themselves on the intangibles they offer in the form of unparalleled local knowledge.

Jeschke and Dave have been fishing together for years, and they continue to go out most days after they close the doors at the shop.

In addition to their personal store of fishing intel, Jeschke brings extensive professional experience to the fish camp.

He was born in Kalispell and started working at Snappy Sport Senter when he was 19. He spent almost 30 years in the fishing department there, completing a lot of the sporting goods store’s purchasing during that time.

“I know local,” he noted.

Local anglers have confirmed that.

Jeschke said the fish camp has been inundated with support from the community since it first opened about a month ago. On opening day, for example, Chancy and Dave’s completely sold out of all branded apparel.

“We can’t keep it in stock,” Jeschke observed.

Customers are pouring in, even though the tackle shop won’t be able to start selling licenses until the start of 2022. Jeschke couldn’t believe the shop’s popularity even before the business had debuted one of its most important services.

“I’m tied in with the community,” Jeschke said.

Chancy and Dave’s Fish Camp is located at 2211 U.S. 2 E. in Evergreen. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Reporter Bret Anne Serbin may be reached at 406-758-4459 or bserbin@dailyinterlake.com.