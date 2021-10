I’ve been a physician here in Anchorage since 1989. I am more than disheartened at the way Mayor Dave Bronson is treating this pandemic. Alaska is now the No. 1 worst in the nation, if not the world, in new case counts and deaths per capita. Is our mayor proud of that? Is he happy about standing up for an individual’s “right” not to wear a mask and to not get vaccinated? Has he had anyone in his family or circle of friends die a needless death because of COVID? What did he think about the recent front page story in the ADN, “COVID-related cancellations pulled $39 million out of the economy this year.” Is he patting himself on the back for that?

5 DAYS AGO