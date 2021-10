Our district is asking us to vote on a tech levy on Nov. 2 for $3.5 million a year for the next 10 years. Every year for the last 10 years the district has had a levy of varying amounts, the largest one in November 2017 for $109.3 million. During the school board meeting on Dec. 14, 2020, the board reported they would run out of money by February 2021. So they approved a levy of $35,027,171, which the taxpayers had no opportunity to vote on.

PRIOR LAKE, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO