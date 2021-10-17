CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

LETTER: Things will get even worse under Joe Biden

 7 days ago

I always thought the American government was suppose to help Americans, but I guess I am wrong. We are headed for rough times like we have never seen. I will just come out and say that I hate Biden and his administration....

Axios

The biggest headline from Biden's town hall

What matters from President Biden's town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper at Baltimore Center Stage on Thursday:. The biggest headline: Biden is jettisoning the corporate tax increases that White House officials have insisted, for the past 10 months, are wildly popular across the country. He admitted he doesn't have the votes.
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
‘No problem!’ Joe Biden Laughs at Reporter Suggestion He Get Bernie and Manchin Together to ‘Hash it Out’ at White House

President Joe Biden had a good laugh and a snappy quip when a reporter suggested inviting Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders to the White House for a hashing-out session. The president spoke to reporters briefly after he arrived on the South Lawn Friday evening, and he was repeatedly asked about the state of the negotiations on his Build Back Better agenda.
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon Just Might Be Accidentally Saving America

The rusty gears driving our current constitutional crisis ratcheted another step forward on Tuesday night as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection finally cracked down on (one) GOP official flagrantly defying its demands for documents and testimony. A bipartisan majority of committee lawmakers agreed that former Trump...
Americas
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Washington Examiner

'Trillion!': Harris corrects Biden on size of his already-passed spending plan

Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it. Touting the size of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed in...
Vanity Fair

Joe Manchin Is About to Make Life Worse for His Own Constituents—And the Planet

Although Joe Manchin has been holding up Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans for a while now over the price tag, the West Virginia senator has been somewhat cagey about his actual demands. Not as guarded, perhaps, as Kyrsten Sinema, his fellow Democratic holdout; where she has refused to state her terms to anyone outside the White House, Manchin at least engages with his colleagues and speaks publicly about his objections to the reconciliation bill. But he’s been difficult to pin down nonetheless, adding to the frustrations of Democrats as they seek to deliver on the centerpiece of Biden’s domestic agenda.
Fox News

GOP congressman ends floor speech with 'Let's go, Brandon'

A Republican congressman ended a floor speech on Thursday by saying, "Let's go, Brandon!" — elevating a clean version of a popular anti-Biden chant. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., took to the House floor on Thursday and blasted President Biden’s Build Back Better economic agenda as being unable to "pass a straight-face test."
CONGRESS & COURTS

