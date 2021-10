With the 2021-22 NBA season set to start on Tuesday night, Commissioner Adam Silver sat down with reporters to discuss where the league stands. During that conversation, it came as no surprise that Silver was asked about the tampering investigation on the sign-and-trade deals for Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry. We first learned the Bulls would be investigated for their role in the Ball acquisition on August 7th. The deal – which was the first free agency news to drop on August 2nd – sent Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, and a second-round pick to the Pelicans for the right to sign Ball to a four-year, $80 million deal.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO