Theater & Dance

The Phantom Of The Opera

skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Lloyd Webbers The Phantom of the Opera returns to its home, Her Majestys Theatre London, from 27th July. Experience the thrill of the... This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera...

www.skiddle.com

Broadway.com

Celebrate The Phantom of the Opera's 35th West End Anniversary with Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber's blockbuster The Phantom of the Opera in honor of the long-running musical's 35th London anniversary. The musical officially opened at the West End's Her Majesty's Theatre on October 9, where it has run ever since. The London production stars Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!
CELEBRITIES
newscentermaine.com

'The Phantom of the Opera' returns to Broadway starring Mainer Sara Esty

NEW YORK, New York — After a 19-month hiatus, the longest-running show in Broadway history is returning to the stage next week, and when the curtain comes up on Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera," a Mainer will take center stage. Sara Esty, who started dancing at the...
MAINE STATE
westsidenewsny.com

Bare: A Pop Opera returns to OFC

OFC Creations will present an encore weekend of Bare: A Pop Opera from October 15 through 17 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place. The show was previously performed in September and now will be remounted. Bare: A Pop Opera is about a group of high school seniors...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

The Phantom of the Opera's John Riddle on Getting Sappy as the Show Readies for Reopening

John Riddle was six months into his stint as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny in The Phantom of the Opera when Broadway shut down. Now, 18 months later, he's getting ready to return to the stage when Broadway's longest-running musical resumes perfomances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper met up with Riddle outside the theater to talk about the anticipation leading up to reopening and his renewed appreciation for Broadway's longest-running show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Killian Donnelly
Boulder Clarion

Eklund Opera presents ’the perfect Verdi opera’

Nicholas Carthy describes La traviata as “the perfect Verdi opera.”. Based on the 1848 novel by Alexandre Dumas, La Dame aux Camélias (The lady of the Camellias), La traviata tells the tragic story of Violetta, a high-society courtesan who falls in love with Alfredo, a young man from a respectable family. Alfredo and Violetta move together to the country in search of a quiet life together.
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

Andrew Lloyd Webber talks about reopening of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway

As the Citi Music Series continues on TODAY, Al Roker visits New York’s Majestic Theater, where Broadway’s longest-running musical, “Phantom of the Opera,” has reopened, for a conversation with the show’s composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, who says he’s “immensely proud” of it. He also says his latest show, “Cinderella,” is “shattering the glass slipper.”Oct. 21, 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
uiowa.edu

Dostoevsky at the Opera

Despite Dostoevsky’s broad literary acclaim, composers hardly clamored to set his works for the stage. Introspective psychological portraiture suited novels, not musical dramas known for exaggerated expressivity. But while nineteenth-century composers steered clear of Dostoevsky, later composers recognized an opportunity. Dostoevsky’s tales came freighted with spiritual urgency and social critique, qualities that drew composers seeking to expand audiences’ conception of opera as a genre. This talk will introduce three operas based on Dostoevsky’s work: Sergei Prokofiev’s The Gambler, Leos Janacek’s The House of the Dead, and Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s The Idiot. We’ll listen to excerpts from each opera and discuss the appealing challenges that drew these 20th-century composers to musically inhabit Dostoevsky’s world.
IOWA CITY, IA
theoperaqueen.com

The Opera Queen

This year’s edition of the Enescu Festival came to a close this year with good news and bad. The good news is that Romanian conductor Cristian Măcelaru, currently Music Director of the Orchestre National de France in Paris and Chief Conductor of the Orchestre National de France, will be entering the role of Artistic Director of the Festival, taking over from Vladimir Jurowski, who this autumn has begun his tenure as Music Director of Bayerische Staatsoper, in addition to his duties as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director with the Rundfunk Sinfonieorchester Berlin. Along with duties in France and Germany, Măcelaru is also Music Director of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music in California, and Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the World Youth Symphony Orchestra at the Interlochen Arts Center in Michigan. He won a Grammy Award in 2020 for conducting Wynton Marsalis’ Violin Concerto with Nicola Benedetti and the Philadelphia Orchestra (Decca Classics). Timișoara is his hometown, which is where the next Enescu Festival is set to take place, in 2023. With such intercontinental experience, particularly within the realm of administration and festivals, Măcelaru may very well be the right man for the right job, coming in at just the right time.
PERFORMING ARTS
t2conline.com

The Phantom Is Back Haunting Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera, Broadway’s longest running show, had a spectacular reopening Friday night. Current cast members and “Phantom” alumni also hit the the red carpet.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
MIX 107.9

Adele shares she’s a big Celine Dion fan

  Adele reveals which Superstar’s Gum she has framed in her home In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele revealed which superstar’s gum she has framed in her house. She said that she has Celine Dion’s gum framed and all thanks to James Corden for making it happen. Also, she revealed that she has received advice […]
MUSIC
Variety

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice look flawless in at beautiful Greek wedding

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have attended the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina over the weekend. The two princesses looked gorgeous in their outfits, with Eugenie, who was accompanied by husband Jack Brooksbank, opting for a black dress from Peter Pilotto. The gown fastened at the waist and featured some gold button detailing. Eugenie accessorised with a Gabriela Hurst clutch bag, a pair of Mr. Boho sunglasses and some Carvela 'Lulu' heels.
CELEBRITIES

