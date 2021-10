As one of the very few elegant “hot spots” in Beverly Hills where one can not only partake of some of the rarest spirits, but pair them with a premium cigar without fear of being fined or possibly arrested for smoking within city limits, the newly opened Maybourne Beverly Hills Cigar and Whiskey Bar is indeed an oasis of sophisticated relaxation. In fact, not only is it one of the newest cigar bars in the country, but thanks to a grandfathered permit from the previous property owner, the Montage Beverly Hills, it is one of only four permitted cigar lounges...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO