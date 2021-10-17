CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts not all that glitters is gold, half the story has never been told Bob Marley Lively up yourself and celebrate the story of Jamai... This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. ‘It’s not all that glitters is gold,...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Bob Marley’s life story told in new musical in London’s West End

LONDON (Reuters) – The songs and the life story of late Jamaican reggae star Bob Marley are coming to London’s West End in a new musical celebrating his legacy. “Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical,” which premieres at the Lyric Theatre this month, follows Marley’s rise from the Kingston ghettos to international stardom.
ENTERTAINMENT
theartsdesk.com

Get Up, Stand Up!, Lyric Theatre review - knockout performance, undercooked book

The difference, of course, is that Tina Turner is soon to be 82, whereas Marley died 40 years ago, at the preposterously premature age of 36. All the more reason to be reminded of both the music, and the message, of the Jamaican legend whose work comes with an inbuilt call and response, as was movingly evident on press night even without the visual reminders of Grenfell, Black Lives Matter, and other contemporary reference points to amplify the ongoing relevance of an artist here heard exhorting playgoers from the stage not to "give up the fight". Marley's "Redemption Song" late in act two stirs the house on the show's path from celebration to societal cri de coeur. And by the time the title song is delivered as an encore, the audience as one might expect is already standing up.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
skiddle.com

Stand up comedy in Kingston

8:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:30pm) We bring a diverse line up, featuring a diverse range of performers, each show will be compered by a hilarious host and have a professional headliner. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Expect...
TV & VIDEOS
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Political Unrest#Nimax Theatres#The Box Office#Childr
Albia Newspapers

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who worked on a number of indie productions including Archenemy, Blindfire and The Mad Hatter, died Thursday after being injured when a prop gun was discharged by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust. She was 42. “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film,” Archenemy director Adam Egypt Mortimer wrote on Twitter. “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community,” the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Reacts To Kim Kardashian Rap Video

Kim Kardashian made her big hosting debut recently on Saturday Night Live, where she surprised audiences at home with her hilarious opening monologue and ridiculous skits. She put her all into the show, consulting her estranged husband Kanye West on her creative direction and more. With the superstar businesswoman celebrating her forty-first birthday today, the famous Libra popped up in a behind-the-scenes video, which was filmed as she recorded her verse for a rap song on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore dons show-stopping black gown for heartfelt celebration

Demi Moore made another major style statement with her latest social media post, as she showed off her look for a special event. The star attended the Elle Women in Hollywood event which championed the efforts of women in the industry involved with activism and other incredible work. She shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MIX 107.9

Adele shares she’s a big Celine Dion fan

  Adele reveals which Superstar’s Gum she has framed in her home In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele revealed which superstar’s gum she has framed in her house. She said that she has Celine Dion’s gum framed and all thanks to James Corden for making it happen. Also, she revealed that she has received advice […]
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy