Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

The difference, of course, is that Tina Turner is soon to be 82, whereas Marley died 40 years ago, at the preposterously premature age of 36. All the more reason to be reminded of both the music, and the message, of the Jamaican legend whose work comes with an inbuilt call and response, as was movingly evident on press night even without the visual reminders of Grenfell, Black Lives Matter, and other contemporary reference points to amplify the ongoing relevance of an artist here heard exhorting playgoers from the stage not to "give up the fight". Marley's "Redemption Song" late in act two stirs the house on the show's path from celebration to societal cri de coeur. And by the time the title song is delivered as an encore, the audience as one might expect is already standing up.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO