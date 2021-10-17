CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWICE are in safari outfits for their 2022 Japanese season greetings "ONCE-WAY"

Cover picture for the articleTWICE just released a video to promote their 2022 Japanese season greetings "ONCE-WAY!" In the video, the members are seen in safari outfits standing in front of a jungle backdrop....

TWICE announce the release of their 9th Japanese single 'Doughnut'

TWICE will be returning in Japan with the release of their 9th Japanese single, 'Doughnut'!. Marking the ladies' first new single release in Japan since "Perfect World", TWICE's upcoming single album 'Doughnut' is expected to contain two Japanese-original tracks - the title track "Doughnut" and b-side track "Wonderful Day". As you can see in the group's first mood teaser film, fans will have the chance to see TWICE pulling off a sweet winter theme.
BTS is getting ready for their upcoming 'Permission to Dance On Stage' concert with colorful teaser photos

The global K-pop act BTS is at the final stages to prepare for their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' online concert. Just a few days ago, BTS revealed the instructions on Instagram under the title 'How to Dance with BTS - Online Streaming Guide.' The group's main performance is starting on October 24 at 6:30 PM KST, while their soundcheck streaming begins on October 24 at 3 PM.
Tzuyu
Solbin shows off her princess-like beauty for LABOUM's 3rd mini-album 'Blossom'

LABOUM releases more individual teaser photos of the member for their upcoming mini-album 'Blossom.'. Previously, LABOUM dropped the individual concept photo of member Soyeon followed by a photo of Jinyea and the Haein. Then on October 23 at midnight, the girl group dropped the concept photo for the last member,...
How to Get New Fortnite Kaws Skin: Skeleton theme outfit in Season 8

The new Fortnite Kaws Skin has been released in the game as a part of Fortnitemares 2021 after most of the cards were overturned. The Fortnite Kaws Skin has been released on the occasion of the upcoming Halloween day and fans have already gone gaga over this new skeleton-themed skin. It has been released just today and is currently available in the shop right now. The article details all about the new Fortnite Kaws Skin that is in the Fortnite Item Shop.
Seventeen members comment on their first comeback without Jun & The8

On October 22, Seventeen attended a press conference in light of the release of their 9th mini album, 'Attacca'. This will mark Seventeen's first ever promotions as 11-members, as members Jun and The8 will be focussing on their activities in China for the remainder of 2021. Regarding the change, member Seungkwan commented, "We have always been 13-members since out debut, so I think feeling that gap from the two members who are away is just natural. We were always together not just during our promotions but in our daily lives as well, so we miss them a lot."
Super Junior's Eunhyuk watches works of art change in 'Red Muhly' special MV

Super Junior's Eunhyuk has dropped a special music video for "Red Muhly". In the MV, Eunhyuk watches works of art change as he wears white to red. "Red Muhly" is a B-side track from his recent solo pre-release single featuring "Be" as a title song. As previously reported, Donghae and Eunhyuk are dropping pre-releases ahead of Super Junior D&E's full album 'Countdown'.
Netizens say they feel bad for Shin Min Ah with all the momentum from 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' gone

With the latest scandal and controversy surrounding Kim Seon Ho, the actor is not the only one who was negatively affected. After it has been confirmed that 'actor K' was indeed Kim Seon Ho, the post-promotional activities for 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' have been canceled, affecting the actors who were also part of the drama. Many of the wrap-up interviews of the cast members were canceled after the controversy.
The unofficial 2021 K-Pop 'It' fashion item: goggles

You can't have K-Pop without experimental fashion. K-Pop idols shine on stage not only because of their amazing music or performances, but also because of their eye-catching concepts, reflected through their stage outfits. Well, the word on online communities these days is that this item is the "unofficial" hot trend...
Netizens debate about young kids (2009-line) already debuting

The K-pop industry has been known to launch idol members at a young age. Fans and netizens are able to watch these idols grow up and mature over time. However, there has been an online community discussion, as trainees from the show 'LOUD' prepare and begin their activities on social media. After the final episode that aired on September 11, the final contestants chosen to be part of the debut team were revealed.
Song Joong Ki displays warm support for his good friend 2PM's Junho by sending a food truck to the set of 'The Red Sleeve Cuff'

Actor Song Joong Ki recently showed support for his best friend, 2PM's Junho, by sending a food truck on the set of his upcoming drama "The Red Sleeve Cuff." Fans noticed a warm message had been printed on the banner. The first banner included a photo of Lee Junho had the caption "I support all casts and staffs of The Red Sleeve Cuff, from Song Jong Ki."
TO1 release charismatic individual concept posters for 2nd mini album 'RE:ALIZE'

TO1 have kicked off a series of charismatic comeback teaser posters for their 2nd mini album, 'RE:ALIZE'. The first TO1 members up in a set of 'Real X' version individual posters are Jerome, Kyungho, Jisu, Chan, and Donggeon. The boys exude an upgraded, calm and quiet charisma, as they prepare to return with a more mature image after their "Son of Beast" promotions earlier this year.
KINGDOM's 3rd mini album 'History Of Kingdom : Part Ⅲ. IVAN' ranked #1 on the U.S. iTunes' 'Dance Album' chart

KINGDOM's 3rd mini album 'History Of Kingdom: Part Ⅲ. IVAN' showed impressive results on global music charts. Following its release on October 21 KST, KINGDOM's 3rd mini album 'History Of Kingdom: Part Ⅲ. IVAN' was ranked #1 on the iTunes 'Dance Album' chart in the United States. In addition, their title track "Black Crown" ranked #1 on iTunes' 'K-Pop Song' chart in the United States.
NCT 127 to collaborate with 'KartRider Rush Plus'

NCT 127 has partnered up with Nexon and global creative studio LINE FRIENDS to design exclusive items on the mobile game ‘KartRider Rush+’!. Furthermore, LINE FRIENDS are set to release a music video containing the worldview of Nexon’s ‘KartRider: Drift,’ including a special animation of ‘KartRider’ featuring NCT 127. Check out the behind-the-scenes videos of the group coming up with new ideas for in-game items above and below!
