TWICE are in safari outfits for their 2022 Japanese season greetings "ONCE-WAY"

On October 22, Seventeen attended a press conference in light of the release of their 9th mini album, 'Attacca'. This will mark Seventeen's first ever promotions as 11-members, as members Jun and The8 will be focussing on their activities in China for the remainder of 2021. Regarding the change, member Seungkwan commented, "We have always been 13-members since out debut, so I think feeling that gap from the two members who are away is just natural. We were always together not just during our promotions but in our daily lives as well, so we miss them a lot."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO