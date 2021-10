There’s no sugarcoating it: UFC Vegas 40 is a weak card, at least in terms of name recognition and contender implications. Actually, that’s not entirely true. The de facto main event featuring Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont—thrown together following the injury withdrawal of Holly Holm—could actually produce a UFC title challenger, though it would be in the featherweight division that currently does not even have official rankings. However, should Amanda Nunes successfully defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena, and decide she wants to return to action soon, she could defend the featherweight title against the winner of Saturday’s main event.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO