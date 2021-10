When you are thirsty, are you able to access water easily? When you drink water, are you afraid you might get sick from it? And when you need to relieve yourself, can you use a toilet where you have privacy? The answer to these questions for many people is “no”. In 2020, all around the world, 1 in 4 people lacked safely managed drinking water, 3.6 billion people lacked safely managed sanitation services, and 2.3 billion people lacked basic hygiene services1. Despite how dire these numbers are, we cannot forget that we have come a long way in helping provide water and sanitation services to many. But as population growth outpaces the provision of basic services, we find ourselves in a race to keep up with the ever-expanding need for sustainable and inclusive water supply and sanitation (WSS). Moreover, climate change is exacerbating existing inefficiencies in service delivery and worsening the impacts of systemic shocks like COVID-19.

