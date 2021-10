Gov. Chris Sununu says he sees himself as a good caller of “balls and strikes” on all matters political but his strike zone needs some adjusting. His reaction to an appearance by Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut was nearly as hysterical as that of Democratic politicians. The latter, of course, are expected to run around screaming bloody murder at any person or entity that doesn’t pledge allegiance to their ironclad dicta on pandemic mandates large and small.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO