A series of new psychology studies has found most people want to tax all billionaires as a group, but think that, as individuals, they deserve to keep their hard-earned fortune. It's a paradox that seems to say something about how we find it easier to relate to a solitary person than a group. The findings suggest we don't have as many qualms with the inequality of wealth when it's framed in more personal terms, even if the story of how a company or an individual earned their wealth is the same. Instead, we tend to think a billionaire deserves their successes and...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO