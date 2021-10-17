83 Lupine Drive

Astounding colonial rarely available in Mayfield, "a hamlet in the heart of town". This contemporary new renovation accentuates the character of this historic semi-detached making it a true masterpiece. Enter into an open floor plan with decorative columns, gleaming hardwood floors, recessed light and chair rail in the family room to the gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile floors, an island with an overhead exhaust, spacious granite counters & cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The design of the interior layout allows the decor to flow throughout, and makes the space ideal for family & social gatherings and entertainment from the interior to the exterior. There is a fully finished recreation room on the lower level, the convenience of a bath located on all 3 floors, and an laundry room on the upper level. In fact, this home comes with options. There is also a washer dryer hookup in the basement. If you prefer the traditional laundry room setup, the owner will gladly relocate the front load washer and dryer. Or you can proceed with utilizing the rear basement area as an in-law suite or an apartment. You have the best of both worlds with central air and gas radiator heat.The rear exterior is quaint, serene and conducive for private gatherings. It is also complimentary of the community where it is housed, giving this urban neighborhood its suburban feel & appeal. Situated in a nice centralized location, it is just 15 minutes from the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Canton, and Baltimore+GGs art and theater districts in Mt. Vernon. Likewise, Mayfield is a short drive to most of Baltimore+GGs largest employers such Johns Hopkins University & hospital, University of Maryland and Under Armour just to name a few.Mayfield is bordered on the south by Clifton Park and a municipal golf course and to the north by Herring Run Park. Its western border is Lake Montebello, with a 1.3 mile drive around it, Lake Montebello is a perfect recreation area for runners, walkers and cyclists. Main access roads to Mayfield are Harford Road, Belair Road and Erdman Avenue.The neighborhood has five churches of different denominations within its boundaries.Mayfield is a diverse neighborhood with many young families.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO