83 Lupine Drive

Welcome to The Glens! You know you are home when you drive into this breathtaking neighborhood. If you are looking for a truly custom home with all the bells, whistles and upgrades, this it it! As you approach the home, the first thing you notice is the beautiful stone front with...
Expansive Wardman style 4 level end unit row home with garage parking and a lower level rental apartment. Updated systems including 4-year-old roof, 2 zoned forced-air HVAC recently serviced, some new windows, and 5-year-old appliances. This grande dame is ready for your personal finishes. Listing courtesy of Rlah Real Estate.
Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A Quality home built by Hunt-Clark Builders, in the business for over 30 years! This beautiful 1238 SQ Ft, ranch-style walk-out home has a
A brick pathway and portico entry welcome you to this upgraded brick-front home set on a .46 acre homesite. Step inside to find freshly painted interiors, living room with bright bow picture window and wood burning fireplace, dining room with new light fixture and chair rail trim, and refinished hardwoods in the sunroom and remodeled kitchen showcasing new quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, new sink, new faucet, new fixtures, and cheery skylight. Incredible sunroom offers panoramic views and walkout access to the backyard and freshly stained gazebo! Primary bedroom with new hexagon windows, large sitting room, and private bath with new tile floors and reglazed shower with new door. Hallway bathroom also features new tile floors, reglazed tub, and new vanity light. Finished lower level with new carpet and rec room with walkout access to the slate patio and backyard. Welcome home!
This home is a builder's dream. Being sold AS IS in a highly sought after neighborhood. This lot is ready for you to plan the home you've always wanted with the luxury of being in a popular neighborhood . Large lot backing to trees and located close to amenities, shopping, travel and more.
Come Home to your piece of Paradise!This Beautiful Single-Level home in the Penn National Golf Course Community offers 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a 4th bedroom and full bath also available in the finished, walk out basement. The main level features a kitchen with updated appliances and hardwood floors, breakfast area, dining area, and living room, Peace and tranquility are yours while relaxing on your private patio off the back of the home. Plenty of storage space is offered thru out the basement in the oversized closets and utility room and even above the garage with access from a permanent stairway! Other amenities include a central vac system, natural gas hot water heater, and main floor laundry room. Economical natural gas heat and central air conditioning make this beautifully landscaped home surrounded by lush flowering bushes and mature trees one to put at the top of your list!Call today for your personal tour!
To-be-built Mechum with August completion on a desirable homesite in Block 32 of Old Trail Village with private, tree-lined backdrop and seasonal mountain views. The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Trex Deck, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite in addition to a finished basement Rec Room, Bedroom and full bath. 2-car garage included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, upgraded windows, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving in owner's closets and pantry, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
Spacious one-level living. Beautiful ranch style home in Stonebridge. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2-car garage. Separate Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Eat-in kitchen with pantry. Living Room offers a gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. New Carpet on main level. Main level laundry/mudroom. Finished lower level with family room, recreation room, additional spacious room that is currently a bedroom that offers a large walk in closet. Lower level also offers a separate room for storage or you can finish for extra finished space. Nice deck that looks out to the spacious fenced back yard. HOA amenities include a community pool, common area maintenance, and tennis court. Close to Route 9, Interstate 81, and Amtrak train station. Schedule your tour today!
Welcome to this Beautiful brick front Colonial in a sought after family friendly neighborhood, with community pool. This spacious Beauty has an oversized 2 car garage. With all rooms being very well sized. Living room, Dining room, Office, Family room. Mud room and Updated Kitchen w/Double convection oven. It also has an Extra Large Owner's suite with a sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, and the Owner's suite bath that has double vanities, shower, and Jacuzzi spa bath. This home boasts of large rooms, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms will not disappoint in size. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. This Beauty also has, a large serene deck facing a wooded lot; inside a water filtration system; outside an In the ground lawn sprinkler system. Schedule a showing TODAY! this Beauty will not be around for long.
Are you looking for a home with an oversized large lot and some privacy on a shoe string budget? Look no further than 1805 Woodruff Ave in Rosedale! Located on a dead end street in a private setting yet minutes from all major roadways, this property is sure to please. Deed includes both lots totaling just about a 1/2 acre. Charming Cap Cod offers hardwood floors throughout the house. As you walk into the front door your are greeting by your formal Living room outfitted with a gas fireplace. Large Kitchen offers plenty of room for table space along with bonus room in the rear sun room area. Enjoy 2 main level Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom to complete the main level. Upper floor offers additional 2 Bedrooms for a total of 4 throughout the home. Lower level is unfinished and can be converted to additional living space or used for storage. Expansive Rear Yard is waiting for your finishing touches and includes a bonus detached garage. Property is located on the Baltimore County and City line with the majority in Baltimore County so you get access to Baltimore County Schools and other services. Don't wait on this one - schedule a showing today!
Lovely colonial situated in water oriented WOODLAND BEACH! The exterior boasts a new front door, siding and windows that are 2 years young, a screened in rear porch perfect for entertaining (and of course crab feasts!), a low maintenance landscaped and partially fenced backyard and the roof was replaced in 2005 with a 25 year shingle. The TRANE HVAC system is 2 years young , the hot water heater is about 7 years old and the well pump was replaced this year. The interior features an updated kitchen with crisp white cabinetry and neutral granite counters, the kitchen & dining area feature newer tile flooring and the 2nd floor full bath was renovated with designer finishes 3 years ago. All of this in a community which offers 3 boat launch ramps, 5 community beaches, 9 boat docking areas (and some boat slips), numerous parks/playgrounds and a community hall. Feeding to Edgewater Elementary, Central Middle & South River High. Just 15 minutes south of Annapolis, 30 minutes from Baltimore and 45 minutes outside of DC.
Great opportunity to own a lovely, palatial, five bedroom, four full baths, one half bath, perfectly sited on a large 2.25 flat acre private lot in the desired DARNESTOWN OUTSIDE subdivision for under a million. Beautiful Brick front, marble and hardwood flooring throughout the main level, sun drenched with over sized windows, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, family room with cozy wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen, updated baths, laundry room on main level., and convenient office.A theatrical curved hardwood staircase ushers you to the second level featuring an owners suite with vaulted ceiling, his and her walk in closet, sitting room and attached luxurious bath. Three additional generous sized bedrooms and 2 additional full baths and a large loft with shiny hardwood flooring, ideal for a media room for gaming, additional office space or den. Fully finished, walk out, lower level with additional family room with another wood burning fireplace, huge recreation room with full bar/mini kitchen and built in work shelving for office work, children's homework or drafting/drawing. A fifth legal bedroom boasts a walk in closet and attached full bath. A storage room with built in shelving and 2 utility closets round out the lower level. Three car over sized side loading garages and huge driveway can accommodate an additional 10 cars for gatherings. HURRY WON'T LAST!
BACKS TO WOODED AREA! Brick front 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in popular Estates of Elk Run. 3378 finished square feet. PART OF SOUTH RIDING HOA and amenities. Private FENCED lot that backs to the woods! Hardwood floors on main level. Family room has a gas fireplace. SUN ROOM off the kitchen. Granite countertops. Main level office. FINISHED WALK OUT basement features large family room with wet bar, bonus room/workout room, updated full bath and large storage room. Fenced yard and stone patio. In-ground sprinkler system.
Astounding colonial rarely available in Mayfield, "a hamlet in the heart of town". This contemporary new renovation accentuates the character of this historic semi-detached making it a true masterpiece. Enter into an open floor plan with decorative columns, gleaming hardwood floors, recessed light and chair rail in the family room to the gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile floors, an island with an overhead exhaust, spacious granite counters & cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The design of the interior layout allows the decor to flow throughout, and makes the space ideal for family & social gatherings and entertainment from the interior to the exterior. There is a fully finished recreation room on the lower level, the convenience of a bath located on all 3 floors, and an laundry room on the upper level. In fact, this home comes with options. There is also a washer dryer hookup in the basement. If you prefer the traditional laundry room setup, the owner will gladly relocate the front load washer and dryer. Or you can proceed with utilizing the rear basement area as an in-law suite or an apartment. You have the best of both worlds with central air and gas radiator heat.The rear exterior is quaint, serene and conducive for private gatherings. It is also complimentary of the community where it is housed, giving this urban neighborhood its suburban feel & appeal. Situated in a nice centralized location, it is just 15 minutes from the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Canton, and Baltimore+GGs art and theater districts in Mt. Vernon. Likewise, Mayfield is a short drive to most of Baltimore+GGs largest employers such Johns Hopkins University & hospital, University of Maryland and Under Armour just to name a few.Mayfield is bordered on the south by Clifton Park and a municipal golf course and to the north by Herring Run Park. Its western border is Lake Montebello, with a 1.3 mile drive around it, Lake Montebello is a perfect recreation area for runners, walkers and cyclists. Main access roads to Mayfield are Harford Road, Belair Road and Erdman Avenue.The neighborhood has five churches of different denominations within its boundaries.Mayfield is a diverse neighborhood with many young families.
Beautifully Maintained 3 Bedroom Single family home with a potential 4th bedroom and/or office space upstairs. Sparkling hard wood floors throughout the main level. Full unfinished basement is a blank canvas waiting for your finishing touches. Home shows pride of ownership. Grants available for qualified first time home buyers. Listing...
Location - Location; This is a very nice (3) bedroom (2) full bath split foyer with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hallway, and on the upper stairs. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and foyer area. All new carpeting installed in the bedrooms, family room and lower hallway. The kitchen has all new appliances, a separated dining room that leads out to the rear deck. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The family has a private exit that leads out onto the patio with large backyard, shed and privacy fence. Note: No! N0! HOA - Off street parking.
Super clean 2 level town home close to Beaches has porch, deck & backyard w/shed. There are three bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level and neutral colors throughout the home. The primary bedroom has private bath and two closets. Gallery kitchen w/table space. Dining/Living Room combination. Half bath on the main level. Walking distance to beach amenities! Easy commute to AAFB, DC, Annapolis, and commuter lots.
Why wait to build when you gave move right in to an almost new home? Popular Chesapeake floor plan, the property is barely two years young, and checks all of the right boxes: main floor master suite, full basement and attached two car garage. The open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light, and features a spacious great room, huge kitchen with generous sized island, upgraded kitchen appliances, including a gas range. Eat in kitchen opens to a rear deck; there is also a formal dining room, which could also be used as an office/study. Split bedroom design, the master suite has tiled shower, large walk in closet and double vanities. Relax in the large main floor great room or head downstairs to the finished den with its TV/movie area. Sellers chose to add an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. The remaining unfinished area of the basement has lots of space for additional expansion or storage. The property is located on a quiet area, with few homes and green space just across the front yard. Spring Creek is an amenity rich community, that has a pool, playground, fitness room, tennis courts, plus a golf course. Owner uses Firefly internet. BE SURE TO VIEW THE 360 TOUR!,Granite Counter.
Gorgeous & unique Cape Cod situated on 3.35 Acres with impressive 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Totally remodeled throughout! Home backs to Goldmans Creek and looks out on the Potomac River in front. Huge covered front porch with upgraded fans perfect for enjoying a cool breeze on a warm summer day. A brand new rear deck great for relaxing and entertaining. Interior features bright and open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors. Large living area bathed in natural light and centered by a fireplace and custom mantle. Stunning kitchen with quartz counters, new elegant marble tile floor, stainless appliances, and ample cabinet and counter space. Sizable primary bedroom and ensuite with 5ft shower on main level. Additional 2 bedrooms and centrally located full bath on main level with 5ft tub & shower. Laundry on main level for added convenience. Upper level features additional 2 bedrooms and full bath. Artesian Well = No water bill! This home also does NOT require flood insurance. Great location in the Golf Cart Community of Colonial Beach - no double taxes! Your choice of fantastic local restaurants including High Tides, Lighthouse, Wilkerson's, Riverboat, Hunan & more. Additional acreage available for purchase both home & the additional land are zoned residential & commercial. Don'+G+Gt miss out on this rare find in colonial beach!
Duplex with 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with pantry, dining and living rooms. Walk up attic and covered porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Beautifully finished wood floors, fresh paint and lots of old charm. Great starter home or investment property. Rent one side, live in the other. Close to downtown. Ready to move in.
Luxury meets convenience - the bright, modern lobby ushers you into the building and up to the ninth floor. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit is only one of ten homes on the floor, which means privacy and quiet. The spacious living area and dining space are flooded by natural light. Hardwoods gleam throughout the living spaces and both bedrooms. Large kitchen with pass through are perfect for entertaining, with pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom features oversized sitting area and en-suite with double vanities. Both bedrooms have custom closets perfect for your storage needs. The large balcony looks out on the flower filled courtyard. Laundry in unit, separate storage space, and garage parking spot. Harris Teeter, with pharmacy, in the building, only a button away from grocery shopping. Conveniently located near restaurants, entertainment, and commuter routes. DCA only minutes away. Amenities galore! Fitness center, concierge, party room, conference space, outdoor pool, and rooftop deck. This one won't last long!
Comments / 0