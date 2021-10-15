CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Gatos, CA

Investigators suspect more teens may have been victimized at Bay Area mom’s sex parties

By Amy Larson
KGET
KGET
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MKg4_0cTlB8Fd00

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A mother is accused of throwing teen sex parties in her Los Gatos mansion, where she allegedly pressured underage teenagers to binge drink and encouraged boys to have both consensual and non-consensual sex with girls.

Now investigators said they suspect Shannon Marie O’Connor, 47, may have victimized even more teens than originally found.

Bay Area mom charged with hosting teen sex parties

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said several Los Gatos High School students went to O’Connor’s distributing sex parties between June of 2020 and May 2021.

O’Connor has two sons, ages 13 and 15. When police began investigating her this summer, she moved with her sons to Ada County in Idaho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wUlz_0cTlB8Fd00
Shannon Marie O’Connor / Ada County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement in Idaho is now concerned that O’Connor continued throwing parties for teens in her new home, and there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Ada County Sheriff’s detectives said when they went to O’Connor’s home to arrest her last weekend, there were 12 underage teens with her who had slept over the night before.

Bay Area party mom accused of hosting booze-filled teen sex parties to be extradited to California

Detectives determined her sons were in imminent danger and placed them under the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Law enforcement first began to investigate O’Connor after a boy was injured falling from her SUV in Los Gatos High School’s parking lot. The boy suffered a concussion and a parent reported it to police. Investigators began talking to girls, between 13-15 years old, who described being sexually assaulted at O’Connor’s parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UR5F2_0cTlB8Fd00
Investigators say underage teens were sexually assaulted inside O’Connor’s mansion on Arroyo Del Rancho Road in Los Gatos.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said, “It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case.”

Rosen said O’Connor will be prosecuted for felony child endangerment. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community,” Rosen said.

Principal Kevin Buchanan declined to comment for this story.

This case is unfortunately one of many sex scandals involving Los Gatos High- Schools. Students and former students say there is a major problem within the culture on campus.

Los Gatos students stage #MeToo demonstrations at prom, graduation

Students launched a #MeToo movement Instagram page last year so teens could have a safe space to report their traumatic experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIP8J_0cTlB8Fd00
Los Gatos High School has been connected to multiple sex scandals in recent years.

At last year’s graduation ceremony, students told KRON4 they were upset that boys accused of rape were allowed to attend prom and walk in the graduation.

One of the school’s Hall Of Fame athletes, Heather Hennessy, filed a lawsuit earlier this year accusing administrators of not protecting her from a predatory coach when she was a student at Los Gatos High.

Track star files sex assault lawsuit against Bay Area high schools

District Attorney investigator Christina Hanks wrote that O’Connor went to great lengths to keep her parties secret from other parents, law enforcement, and her own husband. She would only throw parties when she knew her husband would not be home and forbid teens from telling their parents that alcohol was provided at gatherings, Hanks wrote.

She communicated with students through Snapchat.

The mom provided obscene amounts of alcohol that caused many teens to pass out in their own vomit and blackout inside her $4-million Los Gatos mansion, Hanks wrote. O’Connor also organized parties for teens in vacation homes she rented in Santa Cruz and Lake Tahoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hD8Bq_0cTlB8Fd00
Investigators said that O’Connor was aware that what she was doing was illegal. (Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office)

“When these minors were extremely intoxicated from alcohol, she encouraged them to engage in sexual activity with each other, facilitated sexual encounters, and watched some of these sexual encounters,” Hanks wrote.

At one party, investigators said O’Connor gave a boy a condom and pushed him into a bedroom where a girl was slipping in and out of consciousness. The girl was so scared that she locked herself in a bathroom to get away from the boy. Another girl said she cried as she was sexually assaulted by a boy and O’Connor reacted by laughing.

Some of the sexual encounters between teens happened in O’Connor’s hot tube while the mom was also in the hot tube. One 14-year-old girl said she almost drowned because she was dangerously intoxicated. O’Connor was always the only adult present at the parties, Hanks wrote.

Investigators said that the mom was aware that what she was doing was illegal.

“(O’Connor) told all minors who attended parties at her residence or were given alcohol not to tell anyone about the parties. She stated if anyone was told she could go to jail,” Hanks wrote.

“(O’Connor) believed Jane Doe 5 (age 14) was breaking this rule she imposed. As a result, (O’Connor) threatened to spread rumors about Jane Doe 5. As a result of (O’Connor’s) threats, Jane Doe 5 suffered mental and emotional turmoil. She had panic attacks, and had to sleep in her parents’ room,” Hanks wrote.

Ada County detectives are concerned that O’Connor, who also goes by the last name Burga, threw more teen sex parties in Idaho.

On Friday, the mom remained behind bars in the Ada County Jail. She will be extradited back to Santa Clara County next week and arraigned on 39 criminal charges. Those charges include 12 felony counts of child endangerment.

READ: Statement of facts from Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office Download READ: 39 criminal charges filed against Shannon O’Connor Download

The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District released the following statement to KRON4: “Student safety is a top priority for the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District. We work with our parents, staff, and community to promote positive behaviors and good decision-making among our student population and to educate our students, parents, and staff on issues related to substance use. We actively investigate any issues that arise on our campuses and work closely with law enforcement to support their investigation into matters that take place outside of school. It is important to note that we take the topic of underage drinking very seriously and work continuously to promote awareness and dialogue in our classrooms and our community. Additionally, parents and families also play a crucial role in setting clear expectations for the behavior of our young people and in monitoring their activities. Only together can we effectively address social issues such as substance abuse.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sd51l_0cTlB8Fd00
Shannon O’Connor (Ada County Sheriff’s Office)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGET

Officials investigating death of water well drilling employee in Lamont

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CAL/OSHA) is investigating the death of a worker at a water well drilling facility earlier this month. The coroner’s office identified the worker as Homero Rangel Alvarado, 52, of Bakersfield, Calif. Alvarado was pronounced dead on Oct. 1 at a Bakersfield Well and Pump […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Man killed in Northwest Bakersfield shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday, a man was killed during a shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man as Diego Soto, according to a news release. Soto, 24, was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds to his upper body at 2:19 a.m. on Gibson Street and Commercial Street. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McFarland Police arrest man on multiple drug, firearm charges

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland Police Department arrested a man on multiple drug and firearm charges in Bakersfield over the weekend. Officers pulled over Gilbert Cantu on Oct. 22 for a traffic violation in McFarland and found narcotics and large amounts of money in his vehicle. McFarland Police then prepared and served a search […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Gatos, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Gatos, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Pedestrian killed in Oildale collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the pedestrian who was killed Friday during the collision on Norris Road and Howard Avenue as Samantha Sharp of Bakersfield. Editor’s note: This post was originally published on Oct. 22 and has since been edited with updates. UPDATE (8:26 p.m.) — According to CHP, reports […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 946 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 946 cases over the weekend. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 147,294 cases and 1,652 deaths. The department says 46,133 residents have recovered and 91,377 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,047 people are isolating at home. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Rockslide reported on Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rockslide was reported in the westbound lanes of Highway 178 east of Peachacho Creek, according to California Highway Patrol. No other information was posted to the CHP’s traffic website other than the rockslide was reported at 12:09 p.m.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Safe Sex#Consensual Sex#Kron#Los Gatos High School
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Saturday afternoon in Central Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Leeza Velasquez. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Dobrusky Drive on Oct. 23 at around 2 p.m. Velasquez is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Celebrating Larry Itliong’s Filipino farm labor legacy in the Central Valley

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday, farm labor supporters from across California came out to Delano to celebrate the inauguration of Larry Itliong day. Larry Itliong and his legacy are what Tulare and Kern county celebrate as Oct. 25 officially becomes Larry Itliong Day in California. “That’s the whole spirit of AB7 and Larry Itliong day: […]
DELANO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

What will Kern County look like post rain storm?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Today, Kern County is expected to get between .50″ and 1.00″ of rain—the most it’s had in the month of October since 2016, according to weather forecasts. But what can we expect tomorrow when the rain stops? California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer Robert Rodriguez said to expect possible flooding from […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man takes plea deal in deadly shooting at south Bakersfield Fastrip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) Update (10/22) — The man accused in a deadly shooting in South Bakersfield back in May has taken a plea deal. The plea deal reached with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, will dismiss the charge of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance while carrying a loaded firearm, and carrying a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

23-year-old man killed in Delano shooting on Wednesday identified

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man killed in a shooting in Delano on Wednesday night has been identified, according to the Delano Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of 12th Avenue at about 8:37 p.m. for reports of an assault. When they arrived they found Nathaniel Obad, 23, a Delano resident, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KGET

1K+
Followers
626
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy