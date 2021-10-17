CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5803 Dix Street NE

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovated with new kitchen cabinets, appliances, mosaic glass tile and ceramic tile floors. New Hardwood Floors on entire main level with mirrored walls in Living...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2649 Woodley Place NW

Expansive Wardman style 4 level end unit row home with garage parking and a lower level rental apartment. Updated systems including 4-year-old roof, 2 zoned forced-air HVAC recently serviced, some new windows, and 5-year-old appliances. This grande dame is ready for your personal finishes. Listing courtesy of Rlah Real Estate.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3926 Norfolk Avenue

Welcome Home! This beautifully renovated home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, over 2,000 sq ft of living space and a detached garage! You`ll fall in love with the gourmet kitchen completed with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and backsplash. The main level is open, and it includes your laundry room with a brand-new wash and dryer. The second level you`ll love the spacious owner`s suite that features a brand-new bathroom with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. Enjoy relaxing on your front porch or inside of your fully finished basement! This home has been finished with new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC system. Convenient location to the Forest Park golf course, Cahill Recreation Center, Gwynns Falls Trail, and I-70.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

246 Bishopgate Ln

To-be-built Mechum with August completion on a desirable homesite in Block 32 of Old Trail Village with private, tree-lined backdrop and seasonal mountain views. The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Trex Deck, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite in addition to a finished basement Rec Room, Bedroom and full bath. 2-car garage included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, upgraded windows, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving in owner's closets and pantry, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6009 Somerset Road

Amazing Renovation !! Move in Ready *** Bring your furniture and start enjoying this Spacious home that was built on 2 lots,; Property is bigger than it looks*** The Property has anew Roof, New windows, new doors, New Kitchen Cabinets with Granite counter tops and new Appliances, New hardwood Floors and Carpet; Fully Finished walk out basement with 2 extra rooms and privacy for in laws. Hurry before it is gone ** all offers will be presented on Tuesday at 6pm.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10218 Green Clover Drive

A brick pathway and portico entry welcome you to this upgraded brick-front home set on a .46 acre homesite. Step inside to find freshly painted interiors, living room with bright bow picture window and wood burning fireplace, dining room with new light fixture and chair rail trim, and refinished hardwoods in the sunroom and remodeled kitchen showcasing new quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, new sink, new faucet, new fixtures, and cheery skylight. Incredible sunroom offers panoramic views and walkout access to the backyard and freshly stained gazebo! Primary bedroom with new hexagon windows, large sitting room, and private bath with new tile floors and reglazed shower with new door. Hallway bathroom also features new tile floors, reglazed tub, and new vanity light. Finished lower level with new carpet and rec room with walkout access to the slate patio and backyard. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6822 Eastridge Road

This charming and beautiful home has been lovingly maintained. It boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths. -- the lower level is expansive and fully finished. . There are new hardwoods on the first level. The driveway offers off-street parking for 3+ vehicles! There is a covered, screened 3 seasons room on the back of the house which leads to The rear fenced yard that is open, spacious, and perfect for enjoying outdoor gatherings. This home is tucked away on a beautiful, tree lined street, and is just minutes away from the beltway, metro, shopping and restaurants and Airport.. It's a great house to make your home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3602 Crossland Avenue

Astounding colonial rarely available in Mayfield, "a hamlet in the heart of town". This contemporary new renovation accentuates the character of this historic semi-detached making it a true masterpiece. Enter into an open floor plan with decorative columns, gleaming hardwood floors, recessed light and chair rail in the family room to the gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile floors, an island with an overhead exhaust, spacious granite counters & cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The design of the interior layout allows the decor to flow throughout, and makes the space ideal for family & social gatherings and entertainment from the interior to the exterior. There is a fully finished recreation room on the lower level, the convenience of a bath located on all 3 floors, and an laundry room on the upper level. In fact, this home comes with options. There is also a washer dryer hookup in the basement. If you prefer the traditional laundry room setup, the owner will gladly relocate the front load washer and dryer. Or you can proceed with utilizing the rear basement area as an in-law suite or an apartment. You have the best of both worlds with central air and gas radiator heat.The rear exterior is quaint, serene and conducive for private gatherings. It is also complimentary of the community where it is housed, giving this urban neighborhood its suburban feel & appeal. Situated in a nice centralized location, it is just 15 minutes from the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Canton, and Baltimore+GGs art and theater districts in Mt. Vernon. Likewise, Mayfield is a short drive to most of Baltimore+GGs largest employers such Johns Hopkins University & hospital, University of Maryland and Under Armour just to name a few.Mayfield is bordered on the south by Clifton Park and a municipal golf course and to the north by Herring Run Park. Its western border is Lake Montebello, with a 1.3 mile drive around it, Lake Montebello is a perfect recreation area for runners, walkers and cyclists. Main access roads to Mayfield are Harford Road, Belair Road and Erdman Avenue.The neighborhood has five churches of different denominations within its boundaries.Mayfield is a diverse neighborhood with many young families.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1903 Ginger Jar Court

Welcome to this Beautiful brick front Colonial in a sought after family friendly neighborhood, with community pool. This spacious Beauty has an oversized 2 car garage. With all rooms being very well sized. Living room, Dining room, Office, Family room. Mud room and Updated Kitchen w/Double convection oven. It also has an Extra Large Owner's suite with a sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, and the Owner's suite bath that has double vanities, shower, and Jacuzzi spa bath. This home boasts of large rooms, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms will not disappoint in size. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. This Beauty also has, a large serene deck facing a wooded lot; inside a water filtration system; outside an In the ground lawn sprinkler system. Schedule a showing TODAY! this Beauty will not be around for long.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1805 Woodruff Avenue

Are you looking for a home with an oversized large lot and some privacy on a shoe string budget? Look no further than 1805 Woodruff Ave in Rosedale! Located on a dead end street in a private setting yet minutes from all major roadways, this property is sure to please. Deed includes both lots totaling just about a 1/2 acre. Charming Cap Cod offers hardwood floors throughout the house. As you walk into the front door your are greeting by your formal Living room outfitted with a gas fireplace. Large Kitchen offers plenty of room for table space along with bonus room in the rear sun room area. Enjoy 2 main level Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom to complete the main level. Upper floor offers additional 2 Bedrooms for a total of 4 throughout the home. Lower level is unfinished and can be converted to additional living space or used for storage. Expansive Rear Yard is waiting for your finishing touches and includes a bonus detached garage. Property is located on the Baltimore County and City line with the majority in Baltimore County so you get access to Baltimore County Schools and other services. Don't wait on this one - schedule a showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

313 Ternwing Drive

Step inside this BRILLIANTLY RENOVATED, UNTRADITIONAL TRADITIONAL with innovative open spaces on each of 4 levels! Integrated outdoor living with upper and lower maintenance-free decks offering treetop grilling, gazebo fire pit area, and privacy fenced yard for pets and play! Natural lighting shines across custom kitchen cabinetry and countertops which are complemented by high cathedral ceilings and accented with shiplap wainscoting throughout dining & living room area. Updates continue on the upper bedroom level showcasing two remodeled full baths complete with custom tiled showers and shiplap, gleaming hardwood flooring, crown molding, and custom closets. Two lower levels have it all including a large family room with built-in beverage bar, and Den with bookshelves and sliders leading to the gazebo deck & fully fenced yard. This level is also home to the laundry room and half bath. More living space reveals itself as you head down another floor to a finished basement perfect for a gym, playroom, or home office. Mega storage. Easy access to Balt/DC via RTs 2/97/50, and downtown Annapolis. Broadneck schools. UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY to spread out in this TOTALLY UNIQUE HOME!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2716 Pinewood Drive

Home shows in Excellent condition and is essentially brand new! 1/4 acre lot! Brand new kitchen with new beautiful corian countertops, new cabinets. The house has new laminate flooring upstairs, and all new carpeting on both floors. The entire home has been completely repainted. Couple years ago both of the full bathrooms, and the half bathroom were completely, newly remodeled from top to bottom! In 2020 seller remodeled the entire lower level with new sheetrock, new paint, new carpeting. All windows in the home are new, except for the bay window in living room which was put in new seven years ago. Roof replaced 10 years ago. HVAC replaced 12 years ago. It is essentially a brand new house! This home has great curb appeal. It is super clean, and ready to move into! The owner has meticulously maintained it inside and out. Home is set back off the road. Nicely landscaped.. Spacious front yard. This 1/4 acre lot has a huge back yard that is flat and usable - perfect for every outdoor activity. This home shows Exceptionally well and it won't last!!! Note: Per the Seller this is a split level home with no basement.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

68 Timber Ridge Ct

Why wait to build when you gave move right in to an almost new home? Popular Chesapeake floor plan, the property is barely two years young, and checks all of the right boxes: main floor master suite, full basement and attached two car garage. The open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light, and features a spacious great room, huge kitchen with generous sized island, upgraded kitchen appliances, including a gas range. Eat in kitchen opens to a rear deck; there is also a formal dining room, which could also be used as an office/study. Split bedroom design, the master suite has tiled shower, large walk in closet and double vanities. Relax in the large main floor great room or head downstairs to the finished den with its TV/movie area. Sellers chose to add an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. The remaining unfinished area of the basement has lots of space for additional expansion or storage. The property is located on a quiet area, with few homes and green space just across the front yard. Spring Creek is an amenity rich community, that has a pool, playground, fitness room, tennis courts, plus a golf course. Owner uses Firefly internet. BE SURE TO VIEW THE 360 TOUR!,Granite Counter.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Caledonia Drive

Spacious one-level living. Beautiful ranch style home in Stonebridge. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2-car garage. Separate Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Eat-in kitchen with pantry. Living Room offers a gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. New Carpet on main level. Main level laundry/mudroom. Finished lower level with family room, recreation room, additional spacious room that is currently a bedroom that offers a large walk in closet. Lower level also offers a separate room for storage or you can finish for extra finished space. Nice deck that looks out to the spacious fenced back yard. HOA amenities include a community pool, common area maintenance, and tennis court. Close to Route 9, Interstate 81, and Amtrak train station. Schedule your tour today!
TENNIS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

104 Harmony Drive SE

This home is a builder's dream. Being sold AS IS in a highly sought after neighborhood. This lot is ready for you to plan the home you've always wanted with the luxury of being in a popular neighborhood . Large lot backing to trees and located close to amenities, shopping, travel and more.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

324 S Maple Avenue

Duplex with 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with pantry, dining and living rooms. Walk up attic and covered porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Beautifully finished wood floors, fresh paint and lots of old charm. Great starter home or investment property. Rent one side, live in the other. Close to downtown. Ready to move in.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6118 Greenbriar Drive

Come Home to your piece of Paradise!This Beautiful Single-Level home in the Penn National Golf Course Community offers 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a 4th bedroom and full bath also available in the finished, walk out basement. The main level features a kitchen with updated appliances and hardwood floors, breakfast area, dining area, and living room, Peace and tranquility are yours while relaxing on your private patio off the back of the home. Plenty of storage space is offered thru out the basement in the oversized closets and utility room and even above the garage with access from a permanent stairway! Other amenities include a central vac system, natural gas hot water heater, and main floor laundry room. Economical natural gas heat and central air conditioning make this beautifully landscaped home surrounded by lush flowering bushes and mature trees one to put at the top of your list!Call today for your personal tour!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

46904 Trumpet Circle

Open House Sunday 10/24 2:00- 4:00 PM. Beautiful, Bright & Lighted - Three Level End Unit Townhouse in Fox Creek Subdivision, with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, 1 Car Garage. Colonial Townhouse with a Contemporary Modern Look. Lot of Upgrades -Freshly Painted, New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring all 3 Levels, Completely Updated Bathrooms, Quite a few Windows replaced, Newer Light Fixtures, Updated Granite Countertop in Kitchen, Backsplash, HVAC 2021, Washer -Dryer 2019, Refrigerator 2019, Kitchen Appliances in 2021. Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Area, Family Room across Kitchen, with Door to Full Deck -Freshly Painted & Backs to Trees and open common grounds. Spacious High Ceiling Master Bedroom with Completely Update Master Bath. Two other bedrooms with a Updated Shared Bath. Walk Out Basement has Gas Fireplace. Lot of Storage Space in Basement Level. Good size Backyard with Paved Patio and Fenced. Open Common Grounds Next to this End Unit. Subdivision has a Pool , Tot Lots/Playground. very close to Route 7, Fairfax County Parkway, Close to Dulles Airport, Shopping, Grocery, Eateries, Gas Stations. Please follow Co-vid Guidelines, when touring property. Do not miss this Beautiful End Unit Townhouse with Upgrades Galore.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5617 Eastbourne Drive

**Home sold in "as is" condition with good bones, good lot, and plenty of potential.** Gas water heater (2015) HVAC (2005) , double pane windows.**Gorgeous 11,000 square foot lot backing to trees and a daylight walkout basement with sliding doors to patio. **Light filled home with excellent flow from foyer into living room, dining room, and kitchen open to the breakfast area.**A bay window offers treed views and is a perfect spot to begin the day.**Powder room has abundant storage cabinets **A door from the kitchen leads to the big carport which has been enclosed as a screened in porch. The porch has a door to the back yard along with access to the second attic.**Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a linen closet plus an opening to even more storage in the attic.** One family loved the home and garden for 40 years, and it awaits the next owner who will lavish love -- and updates -- upon it. **
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14426 Seneca

Great opportunity to own a lovely, palatial, five bedroom, four full baths, one half bath, perfectly sited on a large 2.25 flat acre private lot in the desired DARNESTOWN OUTSIDE subdivision for under a million. Beautiful Brick front, marble and hardwood flooring throughout the main level, sun drenched with over sized windows, vaulted ceilings, formal dining and living room, family room with cozy wood burning fireplace, Gourmet kitchen, updated baths, laundry room on main level., and convenient office.A theatrical curved hardwood staircase ushers you to the second level featuring an owners suite with vaulted ceiling, his and her walk in closet, sitting room and attached luxurious bath. Three additional generous sized bedrooms and 2 additional full baths and a large loft with shiny hardwood flooring, ideal for a media room for gaming, additional office space or den. Fully finished, walk out, lower level with additional family room with another wood burning fireplace, huge recreation room with full bar/mini kitchen and built in work shelving for office work, children's homework or drafting/drawing. A fifth legal bedroom boasts a walk in closet and attached full bath. A storage room with built in shelving and 2 utility closets round out the lower level. Three car over sized side loading garages and huge driveway can accommodate an additional 10 cars for gatherings. HURRY WON'T LAST!
REAL ESTATE

