Welcome to 2004 Masters Drive at desirable Greens at Smith/Broadview community! This 1900 sq. ft, 3 BR and 2.5 BA townhome has hardwood floors in dining area and laminate floors in kitchen,living room and basement. The spacious master bedroom has it's own private bathroom...
Expansive Wardman style 4 level end unit row home with garage parking and a lower level rental apartment. Updated systems including 4-year-old roof, 2 zoned forced-air HVAC recently serviced, some new windows, and 5-year-old appliances. This grande dame is ready for your personal finishes. Listing courtesy of Rlah Real Estate.
BACKS TO WOODED AREA! Brick front 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in popular Estates of Elk Run. 3378 finished square feet. PART OF SOUTH RIDING HOA and amenities. Private FENCED lot that backs to the woods! Hardwood floors on main level. Family room has a gas fireplace. SUN ROOM off the kitchen. Granite countertops. Main level office. FINISHED WALK OUT basement features large family room with wet bar, bonus room/workout room, updated full bath and large storage room. Fenced yard and stone patio. In-ground sprinkler system.
Spacious one-level living. Beautiful ranch style home in Stonebridge. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2-car garage. Separate Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Eat-in kitchen with pantry. Living Room offers a gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. New Carpet on main level. Main level laundry/mudroom. Finished lower level with family room, recreation room, additional spacious room that is currently a bedroom that offers a large walk in closet. Lower level also offers a separate room for storage or you can finish for extra finished space. Nice deck that looks out to the spacious fenced back yard. HOA amenities include a community pool, common area maintenance, and tennis court. Close to Route 9, Interstate 81, and Amtrak train station. Schedule your tour today!
A brick pathway and portico entry welcome you to this upgraded brick-front home set on a .46 acre homesite. Step inside to find freshly painted interiors, living room with bright bow picture window and wood burning fireplace, dining room with new light fixture and chair rail trim, and refinished hardwoods in the sunroom and remodeled kitchen showcasing new quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, new sink, new faucet, new fixtures, and cheery skylight. Incredible sunroom offers panoramic views and walkout access to the backyard and freshly stained gazebo! Primary bedroom with new hexagon windows, large sitting room, and private bath with new tile floors and reglazed shower with new door. Hallway bathroom also features new tile floors, reglazed tub, and new vanity light. Finished lower level with new carpet and rec room with walkout access to the slate patio and backyard. Welcome home!
Calling all Renovators! This home is being sold strictly AS-IS! Terrific location in Alexandria's Lynhaven neighborhood. Don't miss the opportunity to turn this property into the beautiful home you have always wanted! It has good bones with spacious rooms, a covered porch overlooking a large fully fenced front yard, a deck off the kitchen, large basement and a backyard. Lots of space ready for your vision and ideas. Close to Potomac Yard, Del Ray & Old Town shops with easy access to the Pentagon and DC!
Come Home to your piece of Paradise!This Beautiful Single-Level home in the Penn National Golf Course Community offers 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a 4th bedroom and full bath also available in the finished, walk out basement. The main level features a kitchen with updated appliances and hardwood floors, breakfast area, dining area, and living room, Peace and tranquility are yours while relaxing on your private patio off the back of the home. Plenty of storage space is offered thru out the basement in the oversized closets and utility room and even above the garage with access from a permanent stairway! Other amenities include a central vac system, natural gas hot water heater, and main floor laundry room. Economical natural gas heat and central air conditioning make this beautifully landscaped home surrounded by lush flowering bushes and mature trees one to put at the top of your list!Call today for your personal tour!
Welcome home! This charming and recently updated home is ready for you to walk in and make it your next home. Beautifully remodeled from top to bottom in 2018 including new roof, insulation, electric, drywall, and flooring. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home will welcome you with its open concept floor plan and amazing kitchen. In addition to the recent interior upgrades, the exterior features an expansive fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining. Off street parking. This one won't last long!
This home is a builder's dream. Being sold AS IS in a highly sought after neighborhood. This lot is ready for you to plan the home you've always wanted with the luxury of being in a popular neighborhood . Large lot backing to trees and located close to amenities, shopping, travel and more.
Welcome to this Beautiful brick front Colonial in a sought after family friendly neighborhood, with community pool. This spacious Beauty has an oversized 2 car garage. With all rooms being very well sized. Living room, Dining room, Office, Family room. Mud room and Updated Kitchen w/Double convection oven. It also has an Extra Large Owner's suite with a sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, and the Owner's suite bath that has double vanities, shower, and Jacuzzi spa bath. This home boasts of large rooms, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms will not disappoint in size. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. This Beauty also has, a large serene deck facing a wooded lot; inside a water filtration system; outside an In the ground lawn sprinkler system. Schedule a showing TODAY! this Beauty will not be around for long.
Multi-family opportunity! The corner lot, detached home is broken into 3 separate units with a potential for a 4th unit. Buyer will need to to do their due diligence to confirm a 4th unit feasibility. Main level unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a kitchen. 2ND floor unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a kitchen. 3rd floor unit is 2 bedroom,1 full bath and kitchen. There are 4 electric meters and 4 gas meters, 3 hot water heaters and 3 furnaces. The lower level has an open room, 2 potential bedrooms, 1 full bath, washer/dryer and mechanical room. There is an exterior a/c condenser but the seller does not know which unit it cools. Schedule your showing now for this investment opportunity!!
Beautifully Maintained 3 Bedroom Single family home with a potential 4th bedroom and/or office space upstairs. Sparkling hard wood floors throughout the main level. Full unfinished basement is a blank canvas waiting for your finishing touches. Home shows pride of ownership. Grants available for qualified first time home buyers. Listing...
Astounding colonial rarely available in Mayfield, "a hamlet in the heart of town". This contemporary new renovation accentuates the character of this historic semi-detached making it a true masterpiece. Enter into an open floor plan with decorative columns, gleaming hardwood floors, recessed light and chair rail in the family room to the gourmet kitchen with ceramic tile floors, an island with an overhead exhaust, spacious granite counters & cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The design of the interior layout allows the decor to flow throughout, and makes the space ideal for family & social gatherings and entertainment from the interior to the exterior. There is a fully finished recreation room on the lower level, the convenience of a bath located on all 3 floors, and an laundry room on the upper level. In fact, this home comes with options. There is also a washer dryer hookup in the basement. If you prefer the traditional laundry room setup, the owner will gladly relocate the front load washer and dryer. Or you can proceed with utilizing the rear basement area as an in-law suite or an apartment. You have the best of both worlds with central air and gas radiator heat.The rear exterior is quaint, serene and conducive for private gatherings. It is also complimentary of the community where it is housed, giving this urban neighborhood its suburban feel & appeal. Situated in a nice centralized location, it is just 15 minutes from the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Canton, and Baltimore+GGs art and theater districts in Mt. Vernon. Likewise, Mayfield is a short drive to most of Baltimore+GGs largest employers such Johns Hopkins University & hospital, University of Maryland and Under Armour just to name a few.Mayfield is bordered on the south by Clifton Park and a municipal golf course and to the north by Herring Run Park. Its western border is Lake Montebello, with a 1.3 mile drive around it, Lake Montebello is a perfect recreation area for runners, walkers and cyclists. Main access roads to Mayfield are Harford Road, Belair Road and Erdman Avenue.The neighborhood has five churches of different denominations within its boundaries.Mayfield is a diverse neighborhood with many young families.
Are you looking for a home with an oversized large lot and some privacy on a shoe string budget? Look no further than 1805 Woodruff Ave in Rosedale! Located on a dead end street in a private setting yet minutes from all major roadways, this property is sure to please. Deed includes both lots totaling just about a 1/2 acre. Charming Cap Cod offers hardwood floors throughout the house. As you walk into the front door your are greeting by your formal Living room outfitted with a gas fireplace. Large Kitchen offers plenty of room for table space along with bonus room in the rear sun room area. Enjoy 2 main level Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom to complete the main level. Upper floor offers additional 2 Bedrooms for a total of 4 throughout the home. Lower level is unfinished and can be converted to additional living space or used for storage. Expansive Rear Yard is waiting for your finishing touches and includes a bonus detached garage. Property is located on the Baltimore County and City line with the majority in Baltimore County so you get access to Baltimore County Schools and other services. Don't wait on this one - schedule a showing today!
This charming and beautiful home has been lovingly maintained. It boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths. -- the lower level is expansive and fully finished. . There are new hardwoods on the first level. The driveway offers off-street parking for 3+ vehicles! There is a covered, screened 3 seasons room on the back of the house which leads to The rear fenced yard that is open, spacious, and perfect for enjoying outdoor gatherings. This home is tucked away on a beautiful, tree lined street, and is just minutes away from the beltway, metro, shopping and restaurants and Airport.. It's a great house to make your home!
Why wait to build when you gave move right in to an almost new home? Popular Chesapeake floor plan, the property is barely two years young, and checks all of the right boxes: main floor master suite, full basement and attached two car garage. The open floor plan allows for plenty of natural light, and features a spacious great room, huge kitchen with generous sized island, upgraded kitchen appliances, including a gas range. Eat in kitchen opens to a rear deck; there is also a formal dining room, which could also be used as an office/study. Split bedroom design, the master suite has tiled shower, large walk in closet and double vanities. Relax in the large main floor great room or head downstairs to the finished den with its TV/movie area. Sellers chose to add an additional bedroom and full bath in the basement. The remaining unfinished area of the basement has lots of space for additional expansion or storage. The property is located on a quiet area, with few homes and green space just across the front yard. Spring Creek is an amenity rich community, that has a pool, playground, fitness room, tennis courts, plus a golf course. Owner uses Firefly internet. BE SURE TO VIEW THE 360 TOUR!,Granite Counter.
Duplex with 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with pantry, dining and living rooms. Walk up attic and covered porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Beautifully finished wood floors, fresh paint and lots of old charm. Great starter home or investment property. Rent one side, live in the other. Close to downtown. Ready to move in.
Location - Location; This is a very nice (3) bedroom (2) full bath split foyer with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hallway, and on the upper stairs. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and foyer area. All new carpeting installed in the bedrooms, family room and lower hallway. The kitchen has all new appliances, a separated dining room that leads out to the rear deck. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The family has a private exit that leads out onto the patio with large backyard, shed and privacy fence. Note: No! N0! HOA - Off street parking.
Super clean 2 level town home close to Beaches has porch, deck & backyard w/shed. There are three bedrooms and two full baths on the upper level and neutral colors throughout the home. The primary bedroom has private bath and two closets. Gallery kitchen w/table space. Dining/Living Room combination. Half bath on the main level. Walking distance to beach amenities! Easy commute to AAFB, DC, Annapolis, and commuter lots.
A Quality home built by Hunt-Clark Builders, in the business for over 30 years! This beautiful 1238 SQ Ft, ranch-style walk-out home has a
