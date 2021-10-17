6612 Stanton Road

Home shows in Excellent condition and is essentially brand new! 1/4 acre lot! Brand new kitchen with new beautiful corian countertops, new cabinets. The house has new laminate flooring upstairs, and all new carpeting on both floors. The entire home has been completely repainted. Couple years ago both of the full bathrooms, and the half bathroom were completely, newly remodeled from top to bottom! In 2020 seller remodeled the entire lower level with new sheetrock, new paint, new carpeting. All windows in the home are new, except for the bay window in living room which was put in new seven years ago. Roof replaced 10 years ago. HVAC replaced 12 years ago. It is essentially a brand new house! This home has great curb appeal. It is super clean, and ready to move into! The owner has meticulously maintained it inside and out. Home is set back off the road. Nicely landscaped.. Spacious front yard. This 1/4 acre lot has a huge back yard that is flat and usable - perfect for every outdoor activity. This home shows Exceptionally well and it won't last!!! Note: Per the Seller this is a split level home with no basement.

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO