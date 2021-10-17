CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

15833 Millbrook Lane , #125

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful, bright, well maintained in great condition. Updated kitchen-granite countertops,new appliances, new hardwood floor, deck. Finished walk out ground level basement with a full bath. Sellers to find home of choice.. Listing courtesy of...

2649 Woodley Place NW

Expansive Wardman style 4 level end unit row home with garage parking and a lower level rental apartment. Updated systems including 4-year-old roof, 2 zoned forced-air HVAC recently serviced, some new windows, and 5-year-old appliances. This grande dame is ready for your personal finishes. Listing courtesy of Rlah Real Estate.
3338 Elmley Avenue

Townhouse in Belair Edison. New kitchen with granite counter top. New windows, and new floors. Currently tenant occupied. Listing courtesy of Blue Hill Realty Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-23T19:50:39.563.
246 Bishopgate Ln

To-be-built Mechum with August completion on a desirable homesite in Block 32 of Old Trail Village with private, tree-lined backdrop and seasonal mountain views. The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Trex Deck, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite in addition to a finished basement Rec Room, Bedroom and full bath. 2-car garage included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, upgraded windows, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving in owner's closets and pantry, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
3926 Norfolk Avenue

Welcome Home! This beautifully renovated home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, over 2,000 sq ft of living space and a detached garage! You`ll fall in love with the gourmet kitchen completed with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and backsplash. The main level is open, and it includes your laundry room with a brand-new wash and dryer. The second level you`ll love the spacious owner`s suite that features a brand-new bathroom with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. Enjoy relaxing on your front porch or inside of your fully finished basement! This home has been finished with new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC system. Convenient location to the Forest Park golf course, Cahill Recreation Center, Gwynns Falls Trail, and I-70.
1915 Arcadia Avenue

PRICE TO SALE !!! PERFECT STARTER IN GREAT LOCATION!!! A HUGE YARD. SUPER OPPORTUNITY. BEING SOLD "AS IS" CALL LISTER (GUSTAV) TO SHOW AT 202-439-5437 OR (SONYA) 301-254-7972. Listing courtesy of Exit Flagship Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
6009 Somerset Road

Amazing Renovation !! Move in Ready *** Bring your furniture and start enjoying this Spacious home that was built on 2 lots,; Property is bigger than it looks*** The Property has anew Roof, New windows, new doors, New Kitchen Cabinets with Granite counter tops and new Appliances, New hardwood Floors and Carpet; Fully Finished walk out basement with 2 extra rooms and privacy for in laws. Hurry before it is gone ** all offers will be presented on Tuesday at 6pm.
1725 Burnham Road

Welcome home! This charming and recently updated home is ready for you to walk in and make it your next home. Beautifully remodeled from top to bottom in 2018 including new roof, insulation, electric, drywall, and flooring. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home will welcome you with its open concept floor plan and amazing kitchen. In addition to the recent interior upgrades, the exterior features an expansive fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining. Off street parking. This one won't last long!
6822 Eastridge Road

This charming and beautiful home has been lovingly maintained. It boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths. -- the lower level is expansive and fully finished. . There are new hardwoods on the first level. The driveway offers off-street parking for 3+ vehicles! There is a covered, screened 3 seasons room on the back of the house which leads to The rear fenced yard that is open, spacious, and perfect for enjoying outdoor gatherings. This home is tucked away on a beautiful, tree lined street, and is just minutes away from the beltway, metro, shopping and restaurants and Airport.. It's a great house to make your home!
324 S Maple Avenue

Duplex with 2 bedrooms 1 bath, kitchen with pantry, dining and living rooms. Walk up attic and covered porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Beautifully finished wood floors, fresh paint and lots of old charm. Great starter home or investment property. Rent one side, live in the other. Close to downtown. Ready to move in.
104 Harmony Drive SE

This home is a builder's dream. Being sold AS IS in a highly sought after neighborhood. This lot is ready for you to plan the home you've always wanted with the luxury of being in a popular neighborhood . Large lot backing to trees and located close to amenities, shopping, travel and more.
313 Ternwing Drive

Step inside this BRILLIANTLY RENOVATED, UNTRADITIONAL TRADITIONAL with innovative open spaces on each of 4 levels! Integrated outdoor living with upper and lower maintenance-free decks offering treetop grilling, gazebo fire pit area, and privacy fenced yard for pets and play! Natural lighting shines across custom kitchen cabinetry and countertops which are complemented by high cathedral ceilings and accented with shiplap wainscoting throughout dining & living room area. Updates continue on the upper bedroom level showcasing two remodeled full baths complete with custom tiled showers and shiplap, gleaming hardwood flooring, crown molding, and custom closets. Two lower levels have it all including a large family room with built-in beverage bar, and Den with bookshelves and sliders leading to the gazebo deck & fully fenced yard. This level is also home to the laundry room and half bath. More living space reveals itself as you head down another floor to a finished basement perfect for a gym, playroom, or home office. Mega storage. Easy access to Balt/DC via RTs 2/97/50, and downtown Annapolis. Broadneck schools. UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY to spread out in this TOTALLY UNIQUE HOME!
6118 Greenbriar Drive

Come Home to your piece of Paradise!This Beautiful Single-Level home in the Penn National Golf Course Community offers 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a 4th bedroom and full bath also available in the finished, walk out basement. The main level features a kitchen with updated appliances and hardwood floors, breakfast area, dining area, and living room, Peace and tranquility are yours while relaxing on your private patio off the back of the home. Plenty of storage space is offered thru out the basement in the oversized closets and utility room and even above the garage with access from a permanent stairway! Other amenities include a central vac system, natural gas hot water heater, and main floor laundry room. Economical natural gas heat and central air conditioning make this beautifully landscaped home surrounded by lush flowering bushes and mature trees one to put at the top of your list!Call today for your personal tour!
5302 Plaza Court

Location - Location; This is a very nice (3) bedroom (2) full bath split foyer with beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, hallway, and on the upper stairs. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and foyer area. All new carpeting installed in the bedrooms, family room and lower hallway. The kitchen has all new appliances, a separated dining room that leads out to the rear deck. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The family has a private exit that leads out onto the patio with large backyard, shed and privacy fence. Note: No! N0! HOA - Off street parking.
10218 Green Clover Drive

A brick pathway and portico entry welcome you to this upgraded brick-front home set on a .46 acre homesite. Step inside to find freshly painted interiors, living room with bright bow picture window and wood burning fireplace, dining room with new light fixture and chair rail trim, and refinished hardwoods in the sunroom and remodeled kitchen showcasing new quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, new sink, new faucet, new fixtures, and cheery skylight. Incredible sunroom offers panoramic views and walkout access to the backyard and freshly stained gazebo! Primary bedroom with new hexagon windows, large sitting room, and private bath with new tile floors and reglazed shower with new door. Hallway bathroom also features new tile floors, reglazed tub, and new vanity light. Finished lower level with new carpet and rec room with walkout access to the slate patio and backyard. Welcome home!
3902 Rosecrest Avenue

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom rowhome in Baltimore City. Needs work. Short Sale. Third Party Approval TBD. Professional Short Sale Negotiator in place. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Legacy. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for...
1805 Woodruff Avenue

Are you looking for a home with an oversized large lot and some privacy on a shoe string budget? Look no further than 1805 Woodruff Ave in Rosedale! Located on a dead end street in a private setting yet minutes from all major roadways, this property is sure to please. Deed includes both lots totaling just about a 1/2 acre. Charming Cap Cod offers hardwood floors throughout the house. As you walk into the front door your are greeting by your formal Living room outfitted with a gas fireplace. Large Kitchen offers plenty of room for table space along with bonus room in the rear sun room area. Enjoy 2 main level Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom to complete the main level. Upper floor offers additional 2 Bedrooms for a total of 4 throughout the home. Lower level is unfinished and can be converted to additional living space or used for storage. Expansive Rear Yard is waiting for your finishing touches and includes a bonus detached garage. Property is located on the Baltimore County and City line with the majority in Baltimore County so you get access to Baltimore County Schools and other services. Don't wait on this one - schedule a showing today!
3033 Windsor Avenue

Multi-family opportunity! The corner lot, detached home is broken into 3 separate units with a potential for a 4th unit. Buyer will need to to do their due diligence to confirm a 4th unit feasibility. Main level unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a kitchen. 2ND floor unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a kitchen. 3rd floor unit is 2 bedroom,1 full bath and kitchen. There are 4 electric meters and 4 gas meters, 3 hot water heaters and 3 furnaces. The lower level has an open room, 2 potential bedrooms, 1 full bath, washer/dryer and mechanical room. There is an exterior a/c condenser but the seller does not know which unit it cools. Schedule your showing now for this investment opportunity!!
3440 Mondawmin Avenue

Tenants living in there are pleasant. They're moving out. Tenant or Agent will let you in. Large Semi-Detached Property with 2 car detached garage! Home is great for family, first time home buyer or investor! Very affordable home that has been well maintained! Home has TWO Kitchens. Basement could be rented out with private entrance. Yard is surrounded by tall privacy fence. Home also has home security system which buyer can use and activate with their chosen security company. Ground rent to be verified bu buyer. Property being sold As-Is. Come and see today!
25990 Kimberly Rose

BACKS TO WOODED AREA! Brick front 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in popular Estates of Elk Run. 3378 finished square feet. PART OF SOUTH RIDING HOA and amenities. Private FENCED lot that backs to the woods! Hardwood floors on main level. Family room has a gas fireplace. SUN ROOM off the kitchen. Granite countertops. Main level office. FINISHED WALK OUT basement features large family room with wet bar, bonus room/workout room, updated full bath and large storage room. Fenced yard and stone patio. In-ground sprinkler system.
46904 Trumpet Circle

Open House Sunday 10/24 2:00- 4:00 PM. Beautiful, Bright & Lighted - Three Level End Unit Townhouse in Fox Creek Subdivision, with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, 1 Car Garage. Colonial Townhouse with a Contemporary Modern Look. Lot of Upgrades -Freshly Painted, New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring all 3 Levels, Completely Updated Bathrooms, Quite a few Windows replaced, Newer Light Fixtures, Updated Granite Countertop in Kitchen, Backsplash, HVAC 2021, Washer -Dryer 2019, Refrigerator 2019, Kitchen Appliances in 2021. Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Area, Family Room across Kitchen, with Door to Full Deck -Freshly Painted & Backs to Trees and open common grounds. Spacious High Ceiling Master Bedroom with Completely Update Master Bath. Two other bedrooms with a Updated Shared Bath. Walk Out Basement has Gas Fireplace. Lot of Storage Space in Basement Level. Good size Backyard with Paved Patio and Fenced. Open Common Grounds Next to this End Unit. Subdivision has a Pool , Tot Lots/Playground. very close to Route 7, Fairfax County Parkway, Close to Dulles Airport, Shopping, Grocery, Eateries, Gas Stations. Please follow Co-vid Guidelines, when touring property. Do not miss this Beautiful End Unit Townhouse with Upgrades Galore.
