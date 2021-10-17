15833 Millbrook Lane , #125

Open House Sunday 10/24 2:00- 4:00 PM. Beautiful, Bright & Lighted - Three Level End Unit Townhouse in Fox Creek Subdivision, with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, 1 Car Garage. Colonial Townhouse with a Contemporary Modern Look. Lot of Upgrades -Freshly Painted, New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring all 3 Levels, Completely Updated Bathrooms, Quite a few Windows replaced, Newer Light Fixtures, Updated Granite Countertop in Kitchen, Backsplash, HVAC 2021, Washer -Dryer 2019, Refrigerator 2019, Kitchen Appliances in 2021. Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Area, Family Room across Kitchen, with Door to Full Deck -Freshly Painted & Backs to Trees and open common grounds. Spacious High Ceiling Master Bedroom with Completely Update Master Bath. Two other bedrooms with a Updated Shared Bath. Walk Out Basement has Gas Fireplace. Lot of Storage Space in Basement Level. Good size Backyard with Paved Patio and Fenced. Open Common Grounds Next to this End Unit. Subdivision has a Pool , Tot Lots/Playground. very close to Route 7, Fairfax County Parkway, Close to Dulles Airport, Shopping, Grocery, Eateries, Gas Stations. Please follow Co-vid Guidelines, when touring property. Do not miss this Beautiful End Unit Townhouse with Upgrades Galore.
