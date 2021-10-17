7014 Wallis Avenue

Welcome to the+G+-Cosmopolitan+G+-Condominium, the perfect boutique+G+-building located on one of the most walkable blocks in DC!+G+-+G+-Not your typical downtown condo unit unparalleled views, open and spacious bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit, gas fireplace, and multiple large closets.+G+- Each bedroom with their own en suite bathroom allowing for great rentability or long/short term guests. On site Parking available!!!! This+G+-unit,+G+-on the most desirable corner of the building, overlooks 6th+G+-Street with multiple exterior exposures and up-to ceiling-widows in each room providing natural sunlight from dawn to dusk.+G+- The+G+-kitchen is well appointed w/granite counters, stainless+G+-steel+G+-appliances, a+G+-large pantry, & 5 burner gas stove. Both bedrooms are large with super-sized walk-in closets,+G+-large+G+-bathrooms with double sinks and one bathroom with a soaking tub.+G+-Enjoy the convenience of the full sized stacked washer and dryer. ***Watch the fabulous 4th of July fireworks and Inaugural Parade from the comfort of your living room and a bedroom.*** Building amenities include a community room with WIFI, a Gym and a Roof Top with monument and downtown views. Rooftop features heat lamps, a year round grill and plenty of seating for social distancing.+G+-+G+-Centrally located, near US Capitol, White House, Smithsonian, Museums, Arena, Departments of Treasury, Justice, Commerce, Library of Congress, Supreme Court, Botanical Gardens, GAO, FBI, and downtown. Everything is a short walk away.+G+- One block to a three-color (red, yellow, green) Metro station, Gallery Place/Chinatown.+G+- All this plus easy access to 395/95 & other thoroughfares!

REAL ESTATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO