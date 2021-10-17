CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

7014 Wallis Avenue

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell-built brick semi-detached home on a great block! Large lot, gorgeous new laminate flooring, freshly painted, 1st floor powder room, screened in porch, full lower level and much more. Centrally located close to houses of...

2649 Woodley Place NW

Expansive Wardman style 4 level end unit row home with garage parking and a lower level rental apartment. Updated systems including 4-year-old roof, 2 zoned forced-air HVAC recently serviced, some new windows, and 5-year-old appliances. This grande dame is ready for your personal finishes. Listing courtesy of Rlah Real Estate.
3926 Norfolk Avenue

Welcome Home! This beautifully renovated home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, over 2,000 sq ft of living space and a detached garage! You`ll fall in love with the gourmet kitchen completed with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and backsplash. The main level is open, and it includes your laundry room with a brand-new wash and dryer. The second level you`ll love the spacious owner`s suite that features a brand-new bathroom with a walk-in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. Enjoy relaxing on your front porch or inside of your fully finished basement! This home has been finished with new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC system. Convenient location to the Forest Park golf course, Cahill Recreation Center, Gwynns Falls Trail, and I-70.
1915 Arcadia Avenue

PRICE TO SALE !!! PERFECT STARTER IN GREAT LOCATION!!! A HUGE YARD. SUPER OPPORTUNITY. BEING SOLD "AS IS" CALL LISTER (GUSTAV) TO SHOW AT 202-439-5437 OR (SONYA) 301-254-7972. Listing courtesy of Exit Flagship Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use...
246 Bishopgate Ln

To-be-built Mechum with August completion on a desirable homesite in Block 32 of Old Trail Village with private, tree-lined backdrop and seasonal mountain views. The Mechum features a light-filled, open-concept kitchen and great room, walk-in pantry, dedicated study, Trex Deck, 4 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bath, luxurious owner's suite in addition to a finished basement Rec Room, Bedroom and full bath. 2-car garage included. Quality features throughout including 2x6 exterior walls, R-19 insulation, upgraded windows, custom Mahogany front door, wood shelving in owner's closets and pantry, 15 SEER HVAC with separate zones for each floor and so much more. Each home is tested for energy efficiency and HERS Score.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
6009 Somerset Road

Amazing Renovation !! Move in Ready *** Bring your furniture and start enjoying this Spacious home that was built on 2 lots,; Property is bigger than it looks*** The Property has anew Roof, New windows, new doors, New Kitchen Cabinets with Granite counter tops and new Appliances, New hardwood Floors and Carpet; Fully Finished walk out basement with 2 extra rooms and privacy for in laws. Hurry before it is gone ** all offers will be presented on Tuesday at 6pm.
10218 Green Clover Drive

A brick pathway and portico entry welcome you to this upgraded brick-front home set on a .46 acre homesite. Step inside to find freshly painted interiors, living room with bright bow picture window and wood burning fireplace, dining room with new light fixture and chair rail trim, and refinished hardwoods in the sunroom and remodeled kitchen showcasing new quartz countertops, new stainless appliances, new sink, new faucet, new fixtures, and cheery skylight. Incredible sunroom offers panoramic views and walkout access to the backyard and freshly stained gazebo! Primary bedroom with new hexagon windows, large sitting room, and private bath with new tile floors and reglazed shower with new door. Hallway bathroom also features new tile floors, reglazed tub, and new vanity light. Finished lower level with new carpet and rec room with walkout access to the slate patio and backyard. Welcome home!
6822 Eastridge Road

This charming and beautiful home has been lovingly maintained. It boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full Baths. -- the lower level is expansive and fully finished. . There are new hardwoods on the first level. The driveway offers off-street parking for 3+ vehicles! There is a covered, screened 3 seasons room on the back of the house which leads to The rear fenced yard that is open, spacious, and perfect for enjoying outdoor gatherings. This home is tucked away on a beautiful, tree lined street, and is just minutes away from the beltway, metro, shopping and restaurants and Airport.. It's a great house to make your home!
104 Harmony Drive SE

This home is a builder's dream. Being sold AS IS in a highly sought after neighborhood. This lot is ready for you to plan the home you've always wanted with the luxury of being in a popular neighborhood . Large lot backing to trees and located close to amenities, shopping, travel and more.
1725 Burnham Road

Welcome home! This charming and recently updated home is ready for you to walk in and make it your next home. Beautifully remodeled from top to bottom in 2018 including new roof, insulation, electric, drywall, and flooring. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home will welcome you with its open concept floor plan and amazing kitchen. In addition to the recent interior upgrades, the exterior features an expansive fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining. Off street parking. This one won't last long!
5617 Eastbourne Drive

**Home sold in "as is" condition with good bones, good lot, and plenty of potential.** Gas water heater (2015) HVAC (2005) , double pane windows.**Gorgeous 11,000 square foot lot backing to trees and a daylight walkout basement with sliding doors to patio. **Light filled home with excellent flow from foyer into living room, dining room, and kitchen open to the breakfast area.**A bay window offers treed views and is a perfect spot to begin the day.**Powder room has abundant storage cabinets **A door from the kitchen leads to the big carport which has been enclosed as a screened in porch. The porch has a door to the back yard along with access to the second attic.**Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a linen closet plus an opening to even more storage in the attic.** One family loved the home and garden for 40 years, and it awaits the next owner who will lavish love -- and updates -- upon it. **
715 6TH Street NW , #603

Welcome to the+G+-Cosmopolitan+G+-Condominium, the perfect boutique+G+-building located on one of the most walkable blocks in DC!+G+-+G+-Not your typical downtown condo unit unparalleled views, open and spacious bedrooms on opposite ends of the unit, gas fireplace, and multiple large closets.+G+- Each bedroom with their own en suite bathroom allowing for great rentability or long/short term guests. On site Parking available!!!! This+G+-unit,+G+-on the most desirable corner of the building, overlooks 6th+G+-Street with multiple exterior exposures and up-to ceiling-widows in each room providing natural sunlight from dawn to dusk.+G+- The+G+-kitchen is well appointed w/granite counters, stainless+G+-steel+G+-appliances, a+G+-large pantry, & 5 burner gas stove. Both bedrooms are large with super-sized walk-in closets,+G+-large+G+-bathrooms with double sinks and one bathroom with a soaking tub.+G+-Enjoy the convenience of the full sized stacked washer and dryer. ***Watch the fabulous 4th of July fireworks and Inaugural Parade from the comfort of your living room and a bedroom.*** Building amenities include a community room with WIFI, a Gym and a Roof Top with monument and downtown views. Rooftop features heat lamps, a year round grill and plenty of seating for social distancing.+G+-+G+-Centrally located, near US Capitol, White House, Smithsonian, Museums, Arena, Departments of Treasury, Justice, Commerce, Library of Congress, Supreme Court, Botanical Gardens, GAO, FBI, and downtown. Everything is a short walk away.+G+- One block to a three-color (red, yellow, green) Metro station, Gallery Place/Chinatown.+G+- All this plus easy access to 395/95 & other thoroughfares!
3440 Mondawmin Avenue

Tenants living in there are pleasant. They're moving out. Tenant or Agent will let you in. Large Semi-Detached Property with 2 car detached garage! Home is great for family, first time home buyer or investor! Very affordable home that has been well maintained! Home has TWO Kitchens. Basement could be rented out with private entrance. Yard is surrounded by tall privacy fence. Home also has home security system which buyer can use and activate with their chosen security company. Ground rent to be verified bu buyer. Property being sold As-Is. Come and see today!
46904 Trumpet Circle

Open House Sunday 10/24 2:00- 4:00 PM. Beautiful, Bright & Lighted - Three Level End Unit Townhouse in Fox Creek Subdivision, with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full, 1 Half Bath, 1 Car Garage. Colonial Townhouse with a Contemporary Modern Look. Lot of Upgrades -Freshly Painted, New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring all 3 Levels, Completely Updated Bathrooms, Quite a few Windows replaced, Newer Light Fixtures, Updated Granite Countertop in Kitchen, Backsplash, HVAC 2021, Washer -Dryer 2019, Refrigerator 2019, Kitchen Appliances in 2021. Spacious Living Room & Formal Dining Area, Family Room across Kitchen, with Door to Full Deck -Freshly Painted & Backs to Trees and open common grounds. Spacious High Ceiling Master Bedroom with Completely Update Master Bath. Two other bedrooms with a Updated Shared Bath. Walk Out Basement has Gas Fireplace. Lot of Storage Space in Basement Level. Good size Backyard with Paved Patio and Fenced. Open Common Grounds Next to this End Unit. Subdivision has a Pool , Tot Lots/Playground. very close to Route 7, Fairfax County Parkway, Close to Dulles Airport, Shopping, Grocery, Eateries, Gas Stations. Please follow Co-vid Guidelines, when touring property. Do not miss this Beautiful End Unit Townhouse with Upgrades Galore.
3033 Windsor Avenue

Multi-family opportunity! The corner lot, detached home is broken into 3 separate units with a potential for a 4th unit. Buyer will need to to do their due diligence to confirm a 4th unit feasibility. Main level unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a kitchen. 2ND floor unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a kitchen. 3rd floor unit is 2 bedroom,1 full bath and kitchen. There are 4 electric meters and 4 gas meters, 3 hot water heaters and 3 furnaces. The lower level has an open room, 2 potential bedrooms, 1 full bath, washer/dryer and mechanical room. There is an exterior a/c condenser but the seller does not know which unit it cools. Schedule your showing now for this investment opportunity!!
1903 Ginger Jar Court

Welcome to this Beautiful brick front Colonial in a sought after family friendly neighborhood, with community pool. This spacious Beauty has an oversized 2 car garage. With all rooms being very well sized. Living room, Dining room, Office, Family room. Mud room and Updated Kitchen w/Double convection oven. It also has an Extra Large Owner's suite with a sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, and the Owner's suite bath that has double vanities, shower, and Jacuzzi spa bath. This home boasts of large rooms, the 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms will not disappoint in size. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. This Beauty also has, a large serene deck facing a wooded lot; inside a water filtration system; outside an In the ground lawn sprinkler system. Schedule a showing TODAY! this Beauty will not be around for long.
5927 Queen Anne Street

Beautifully Maintained 3 Bedroom Single family home with a potential 4th bedroom and/or office space upstairs. Sparkling hard wood floors throughout the main level. Full unfinished basement is a blank canvas waiting for your finishing touches. Home shows pride of ownership. Grants available for qualified first time home buyers. Listing...
313 Ternwing Drive

Step inside this BRILLIANTLY RENOVATED, UNTRADITIONAL TRADITIONAL with innovative open spaces on each of 4 levels! Integrated outdoor living with upper and lower maintenance-free decks offering treetop grilling, gazebo fire pit area, and privacy fenced yard for pets and play! Natural lighting shines across custom kitchen cabinetry and countertops which are complemented by high cathedral ceilings and accented with shiplap wainscoting throughout dining & living room area. Updates continue on the upper bedroom level showcasing two remodeled full baths complete with custom tiled showers and shiplap, gleaming hardwood flooring, crown molding, and custom closets. Two lower levels have it all including a large family room with built-in beverage bar, and Den with bookshelves and sliders leading to the gazebo deck & fully fenced yard. This level is also home to the laundry room and half bath. More living space reveals itself as you head down another floor to a finished basement perfect for a gym, playroom, or home office. Mega storage. Easy access to Balt/DC via RTs 2/97/50, and downtown Annapolis. Broadneck schools. UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY to spread out in this TOTALLY UNIQUE HOME!
6118 Greenbriar Drive

Come Home to your piece of Paradise!This Beautiful Single-Level home in the Penn National Golf Course Community offers 3 main floor bedrooms and 2 full baths, with a 4th bedroom and full bath also available in the finished, walk out basement. The main level features a kitchen with updated appliances and hardwood floors, breakfast area, dining area, and living room, Peace and tranquility are yours while relaxing on your private patio off the back of the home. Plenty of storage space is offered thru out the basement in the oversized closets and utility room and even above the garage with access from a permanent stairway! Other amenities include a central vac system, natural gas hot water heater, and main floor laundry room. Economical natural gas heat and central air conditioning make this beautifully landscaped home surrounded by lush flowering bushes and mature trees one to put at the top of your list!Call today for your personal tour!
25990 Kimberly Rose

BACKS TO WOODED AREA! Brick front 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in popular Estates of Elk Run. 3378 finished square feet. PART OF SOUTH RIDING HOA and amenities. Private FENCED lot that backs to the woods! Hardwood floors on main level. Family room has a gas fireplace. SUN ROOM off the kitchen. Granite countertops. Main level office. FINISHED WALK OUT basement features large family room with wet bar, bonus room/workout room, updated full bath and large storage room. Fenced yard and stone patio. In-ground sprinkler system.
207 Caledonia Drive

Spacious one-level living. Beautiful ranch style home in Stonebridge. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2-car garage. Separate Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Eat-in kitchen with pantry. Living Room offers a gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. New Carpet on main level. Main level laundry/mudroom. Finished lower level with family room, recreation room, additional spacious room that is currently a bedroom that offers a large walk in closet. Lower level also offers a separate room for storage or you can finish for extra finished space. Nice deck that looks out to the spacious fenced back yard. HOA amenities include a community pool, common area maintenance, and tennis court. Close to Route 9, Interstate 81, and Amtrak train station. Schedule your tour today!
