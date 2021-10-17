805 Beahm Lane

Are you looking for a home with an oversized large lot and some privacy on a shoe string budget? Look no further than 1805 Woodruff Ave in Rosedale! Located on a dead end street in a private setting yet minutes from all major roadways, this property is sure to please. Deed includes both lots totaling just about a 1/2 acre. Charming Cap Cod offers hardwood floors throughout the house. As you walk into the front door your are greeting by your formal Living room outfitted with a gas fireplace. Large Kitchen offers plenty of room for table space along with bonus room in the rear sun room area. Enjoy 2 main level Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom to complete the main level. Upper floor offers additional 2 Bedrooms for a total of 4 throughout the home. Lower level is unfinished and can be converted to additional living space or used for storage. Expansive Rear Yard is waiting for your finishing touches and includes a bonus detached garage. Property is located on the Baltimore County and City line with the majority in Baltimore County so you get access to Baltimore County Schools and other services. Don't wait on this one - schedule a showing today!

