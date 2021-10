The US dollar fell again against the Canadian dollar as the oil inventory numbers came out much more bullish than anticipated. Because of this, the market is likely to continue seeing downward pressure and an eventual breaking of the 1.23 handle. If we break down below there, then it is likely that the market will go looking towards 1.22 handle. Keep in mind that this pair is very sensitive to the price of crude oil, but it is also very choppy due to the fact that both of these economies are so highly intertwined. As long as that is going to be the case, it is a very difficult to get overly aggressive in one shot. Rather, you are much better off looking at this through a trending aspect and following it.

