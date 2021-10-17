CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Crowe - NFL Week #5 Power Rankings

By John Crowe, Sports Contributor
GoLocalProv
 7 days ago

Don’t let your eyes deceive you. In this day and age where things don’t always look the way they appear, it’s easy to be fooled. Through five weeks of the NFL season, media and fans alike can be tricked and treated by each week’s performance from week to week. Teams are...

www.golocalprov.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Larry Brown Sports

Jaylon Smith addresses reason Cowboys cut him

In a somewhat surprising move earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Jaylon Smith — a 2016 second-round pick out of Notre Dame and one-time Pro Bowler. The reason why Dallas cut Smith quickly became evident, however. Despite owing him $7.2 million, the Cowboys made the decision based on...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Made Official Decision On Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns have been dealt almost exclusively bad news on the injury front over the past few days. But ahead of tonight’s big game against the Denver Broncos, they made a big decision on star wide receiver Jarvis Landry. On Thursday, the Browns officially activated Landry off injured reserve....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Buccaneers#Seahawks#American Football#Crowe Nfl Week#Sports Contributor#Texans#Pats#Chargers#Cincinnati Bengals
CowboyMaven

‘Proposed’ Trade Sends Cowboys Lineman to Browns for LB - ESPN

FRISCO - The Dear Reader will note that we put the word “proposed trade” in quote marks to illustrate that, yeah, it’s “proposed.”. Not by an actual NFL team. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, we are happy to say, doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously on this regular project of his, “proposing” trades.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
CBS Seattle

Bears-Buccaneers Preview: Chicago ‘Very Smart In How They Use Justin Fields,’ Says CBS Sports’ Phil Simms

(CBS Chicago) — Aaron Rodgers still owns the Chicago Bears. He said as much to the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday afternoon, after once again proving it on the field. The Green Bay Packers quarterback torched the Bears for two touchdown passes, while going 17-23 for 195 yards. He ran in another touchdown, as the Packers topped the Bears, 24-14. Rodgers’ counterpart Justin Fields’ numbers weren’t that much worse — 16-27 for 174 yards, with 1 TD and 1 interception — but there was no confusing the promising rookie with the Hall of Fame-worthy veteran. Fields will meet another legend this...
NFL
Fox News

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 7

Record: 3-3 Week 6 result: 31-13 win over Washington. Outlook: Patrick Mahomes completed 32 of 47 passes for 397 yards and two scores in the win over Washington, which finished with 276 yards in the game – its lowest point total of the season. Kansas City travels to Tennessee next.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills at or near the top of most NFL Week 6 power rankings

After the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, winning a 38-20 battle that was dominated by the road team, I expected that the Bills would be a universal No. 1 in this week’s NFL power rankings. While that isn’t the case, the Bills have risen to a place where they are listed in everyone’s top three at this point.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

NFL Power Rankings: Browns slide to 9th heading into Week 6

CBS Sports - No. 9 (down 4 spots) The defense, which was supposed to be much improved, is not. They have to be better on that side of the ball. ESPN - No. 9 (down 3 spots) How they’ve improved: Though it came in a losing effort, Njoku continued his strong start to this season and delivered a career performance Sunday against the Chargers. He finished with a team-high 161 receiving yards on seven receptions, including a career-high 71-yard touchdown catch in which he shed a defender before racing into the end zone. Njoku, a first-round pick in 2017, has had trouble finding his place in Cleveland. At one point, he even asked for a trade. But as Cleveland’s leading receiver through five games, Njoku might finally be hitting his stride.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

NFL Week 6 power rankings: Rams round-up

I’m going to do the power rankings with a slight twist: ranking the power rankings based on how much I agree with what they say about the LA Rams. In the aftermath of the Los Angeles Rams win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, everyone wants to know how the team is placing in the national power rankings. Power rankings are fun just to check out where your favorite team ranks across various sporting outlets.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy