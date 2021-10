German automaker Porsche’s lifestyle sub-brand Porsche Design has decided to make its foray into the hotel business. The luxury lifestyle brand has partnered with Deutsche Hospitality to create a new joint hotel brand called the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels. Although the announcement was made back in September, we finally have more details of the collaboration. The new joint hotel chain will represent a unique amalgamation of the ethos of both the brands and will “bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest level.” The goal is to offer a completely new hotel experience to its guests. The collaboration will draw from the vast experience of Steigenberger spanning over 90 years and also benefit from the design philosophy and values exclusively associated with Porsche Design. The first phase of the collaboration will see the establishment of up to 15 hotels in some of the biggest cities across the world.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO