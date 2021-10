The Day of the Dead will be celebrated this year at the North Burial Ground. From 5 until 8 on November 2, there will be a picnic and a procession with music throughout the 110-acre necropolis. We might think of Dia de los Muertos, when families gather, graves are decorated, and meals eaten, as a distinctly Mexican tradition. But its celebration in Providence's municipal burial ground is another indication of this city's renowned diversity. It also symbolizes the cemetery's renewed popularity as the final resting place of non-White families.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO