Tony Bennett has set a new Guinness World Record

By By Alaa Elassar, CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing is for sure: Tony Bennett knows how to keep the music playing. The Grammy Award-winning singer just set a Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to release an album of new material. "Love for Sale," a collaboration with Lady Gaga, was released on October 1,...

