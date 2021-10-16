Free Kicks – Newcastle’s New Owner

Newcastle United's new owners are ready to fill their football positions. Newcastle's owners have also been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become the sporting director as they swiftly begin a huge restructuring of the club after the protracted £305 m (€359m) takeover was completed.
The club’s head coach is set to lose his job following last week’s takeover by a consortium which includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Bruce had given his players the last three days off, and consortium members Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben will today meet the 60-year-old and his squad for the first time ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur. The 60-year-old is not expected to be in charge for the game amid deep dissatisfaction on Tyneside with his performance as head coach following a winless start to the season which has led to “we want Brucie out” chants in recent weeks.
Newcastle's new owners have only been in charge of the club for a matter of days but there is no doubt they will want to make a statement in just over two months' time when the January transfer window opens. With their new-found riches, the Magpies will be looking to...
PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, who own a 10% stake, visited the club’s Benton HQ to meet players and head coach Steve Bruce for the first time. In a video released by Newcastle’s social media team, Fernandez is seen talking to Staveley and Ghodoussi as they shook hands with the players.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken aim at Newcastle United after their Saudi-led takeover made them the richest team on the planet - claiming that the Magpies could soon 'buy the league' and 'guarantee spot in the Champions League'. Newcastle ended a miserable 12-year reign under Mike Ashley last week...
Former Aston Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor says Newcastle United's new owners should stand by manager Steve Bruce. With Newcastle currently fighting at the wrong end of the table, Agbonlahor believes they should persevere with Bruce. “Newcastle at the moment are in a relegation battle," he told TalkSPORT. “I would keep...
Newcastle United's players and staff have been introduced to part of the club's new ownership group following their £305million takeover last week. Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi were filmed greeting members of the Magpies squad as they received a tour of the club's Darsley Park training ground on Monday.
Rio Ferdinand believes Newcastle United's new owners should target young English players in the January transfer window instead of top stars from abroad. The Magpies were subject of a highly-publicised £305m takeover from a Saudi-led consortium last week and the club is now run by one of the wealthiest owners in football.
Wearing a mock Arab headdress, Chris Greenslade, between swigs from a bottle of Newcastle Brown Ale, was proudly embracing his club's new status as one of the richest in world sports. "We're Saudis," the 41-year-old Newcastle fan said. "We can afford anything." The gloating and celebrations from fans were only...
Steve Bruce will face the media on Friday afternoon where he will be questioned over his Newcastle future ahead of the club's first game under the new Saudi owners. Sportsmail understands Bruce will be sacked before Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham, with Lucien Favre and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard among those linked with succeeding him.
Former Newcastle United midfielder John Barnes doesn't expect a gung ho approach from the new owners. Barnes, who made 40 appearances for Newcastle, says changes won't happen overnight. “Newcastle aren't going to be signing Erling Haaland all of sudden just because they have money," he told the Daily Star. “They...
While other Premier League teams spent, the club, under Mike Ashley, more often than not made a profit. The club’s sale to a consortium of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Amanda Staveley and RB Sports & Media has changed everything. Top-flight survival is no longer the overriding goal of...
KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): In a rare warning to Newcastle United football club’s new owners, AirAsia Group Bhd group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes admitted “I was 100% naive” as he recalled his early days as football club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) co-shareholder who together with his business partners sanctioned huge spending on players, The Telegraph reported on Thursday (Oct 14).
The English Football manager, Steve Bruce gets sacked by Newcastle United by ‘mutual consent’ just few days after Newcastle United’s Saudi Public Investment Fund take over of around £300m. Steve Bruce was appointed as the Newcastle United manager in 2019 but not many Newcastle fans welcomed the new manager due...
Bruce had been kept in the dark over his future following the Saudi Arabia-based consortium’s takeover before effectively being told to carry on as manager until further notice at the end of last week, ahead of the Magpies’ 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday. “I think this thing now...
Fans were told the Saudi owners were not offended but it could be seen as culturally inappropriate. Newcastle United fans have been asked not to wear Arab headdresses and robes in tribute to the new Saudi-backed owners as it could cause offence. Jubilant fans, overjoyed at the thought of the...
