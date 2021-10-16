Free Kicks – Newcastle’s New Owner

The club’s head coach is set to lose his job following last week’s takeover by a consortium which includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Bruce had given his players the last three days off, and consortium members Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben will today meet the 60-year-old and his squad for the first time ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur. The 60-year-old is not expected to be in charge for the game amid deep dissatisfaction on Tyneside with his performance as head coach following a winless start to the season which has led to “we want Brucie out” chants in recent weeks.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO