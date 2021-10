Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Brandon 5 Saskatoon 4 (OT) Kamloops 8 Victoria 3. Friday's results. Red Deer at Calgary, 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Saskatoon,...

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO