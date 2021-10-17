CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mediterranean Melodies

traveliowa.com
 7 days ago

Julie Fox Henson, violin VERDI Triumphal March from Aida (Audio) Stephanie Ann BOYD Violin...

www.traveliowa.com

Penelope Cruz-Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Scooped by IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Official Competition,” Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat’s colorful film with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. Represented in international markets by Protagonist, the film world premiered at Venice in competition and earned unanimous praise. Written by Cohn and Duprat, the movie stars José Luis Gómez as an octogenarian millionaire pharmaceutical tycoon who decides to finance a great work of cinema after surveying his legacy and finding it lacking in prestige. He purchases the rights to a Nobel Prize–winning novel about sibling rivalry and entrusts the property to enigmatic auteur Lola Cuevas (Cruz). A visionary conceptualist with...
Saban Films President Bill Bromiley, CFO Shanan Becker Extend Contracts (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films President Bill Bromiley and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Shanan Becker have renewed their contracts with the Los Angeles-based global film acquisition and distribution company through the end of 2024. The new deals keep the two critical executives in the fold. Bromiley and Becker founded the company in May 2014, and during their tenure, Saban Films have released a total of 148 films through the end of 2021.
The Music Lab: Melody and The Power of Three

In storytelling, there is a principle called “The Rule of Three.” This principle points to the tendency for plays, movies, and stories to have three repeating or related elements. Stories and plays usually have three acts. In fairy tales, the hero is often granted three wishes. In the story “The Three Little Pigs,” the big bad wolf visits three different pigs’ houses. I believe it’s true, we tend to receive and retain stories better with a beginning, middle, and end.
Album Reviews: The Nth Power and Leyla McCalla with Michot's Melody Makers

(Nouveau Electric Records) It’s always exciting to hear Louis Michot and Leyla McCalla collaborate. Both musicians are remarkable in their work not only preserving traditional music — Cajun and south Louisianan styles for Michot and Haitian folk for McCalla — but shattering any stuffy assumptions about these styles, proving they’re living, breathing and current. McCalla in 2016 joined Michot in New York City for performances as part of the fiddler and singer’s residency at The Stone, a space for experimental and avant-garde works. McCalla and her cello then appeared on the Lost Bayou Ramblers’ “Kalenda,” and last year she joined Michot’s Melody Makers at the Music Box Village as well as a few performances at the Broadside over the last months.
Long lost melodies

It was week four of the Autumn quarter of my freshman year at Stanford University. As I trudged the same mile to Main Quad for my PWR class, I still managed to get lost. After opening Google Maps at Memorial Church and following the directions religiously, I found myself at Wallenberg. There, tired from what felt like a long journey, I couldn’t help but remember the way I knew every road, every street and every alley in my hometown, Saida. I didn’t need google maps to navigate it. I yearned for Saida like it yearned for me.
‘Josep’ Review: A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words in This Animated Internment Camp Story

One of several animated biopics about to segue from the festival circuit to the big screen, “Josep” is a slim but engaging tribute to the legacy of Spanish artist Josep Bartolí (1910-95), a Catalonian republican whose Goya-esque drawings of his time in French concentration camps inspired the film’s Gallic helmer and art director Aurel (birth name Aurélien Froment), himself an acclaimed press illustrator and cartoonist. The film serves as a sharp reminder of the ignominious fate of some of the 500,000 Spanish refugees fleeing Franco’s anti-fascist forces in early 1939, and it also highlights the power of drawing to bear...
Coldplay explores celestial melodies in “Music Of The Spheres”

After almost a two-year break since their last full album, British pop group Coldplay has released a new album, “Music Of The Spheres.” The 12-track album was released on Oct. 15, featuring artists BTS, We Are KING, Jacob Collier and Selena Gomez. The album explores the “spheres” in space. It...
Revered conductor Bernard Haitink dies aged 92

Bernard Haitink, widely considered one of the greatest conductors of his generation, has died in London at the age of 92, his management agency said. Askonas Holt said Haitink made more than 450 recordings and was a "passionate mentor for future generations of conductors, generously offering his time to teaching and masterclasses".
‘Becoming Cousteau’ Review: An Immersive Deep Dive Into the Life of Jacques Cousteau, the Undersea Visionary

Jacques-Yves Cousteau had one of those faces that seemed to come from an earlier time — before the world wars, maybe even before the 20th century. It was a face so thin and tapered yet open, so creased with character, so French. The hawkish Gallic nose. The Aznavour eyes. The big wide stretchy geek smile that seemed to grin back at the entire world. (By the late ’60s, he was doing just that.) Cousteau didn’t just popularize undersea diving as we know it; he created it. To accomplish what he did, he needed to be an athlete, a scientist, an...
‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘The Hand of God’ Bookend Venice Film Festival’s London Showcase – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The Italian Cultural Institute in London, La Biennale di Venezia and Curzon have teamed for ‘From Venice to London,’ a season where seven films from Venezia 78 will be shown at Curzon cinemas across London from Nov. 18-22. “The Lost Daughter,” directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal will open the season and “The Hand of God,” directed by Paolo Sorrentino, will close it. The other selections include “Qui rido io,” directed by Mario Martone; “La santa piccola, directed by Silvia Brunelli, “La ragazza ha volato, directed by Wilma Labate,” “Il buco,” directed by Michelangelo Frammartino; and “Ariaferma,” directed by Leonardo Di Costanzo. President of...
Venice Film Festival & Curzon Tie Up For London Screenings Of Venice Movies

The Venice Film Festival, the Italian Cultural Institute in London, and exhibitor Curzon are tying up on London screening series From Venice To London (18 – 22 November). Seven films from Venezia 78 have been chosen to be shown in London with appearances by filmmakers and cast. The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, will be the opening night film on the 18 November and The Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, will be closing the series on 22 November. The seven films that have been handpicked are the following: The Lost Daughter – Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal The Hand of God – Directed by Paolo Sorrentino Qui...
