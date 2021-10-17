AT&T should be held accountable for OAN

The future of the Beaumont riverfront is an open question, but the City Council made the right decision about the former AT&T building there. Since there is little chance of someone refurbishing it and putting office workers in it again, the best option is to free up the site for whatever its next phase is. With the site clear, it will be more attractive to other potential developers, such as for a riverfront restaurant like the Wheelhouse in Port Neches a few miles downstream.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO