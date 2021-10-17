CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT&T should be held accountable for OAN

Cover picture for the articleAT&T executives should be held accountable for playing a key role in helping to build the far-right conspiracy channel One America News (OAN). AT&T played a key role in creating and funding OAN, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters and CNN. The court documents were first reported by...

Daily Free Press

Seen On TV: AT&T and OAN, an unlikely love affair

A report by Reuters last Wednesday, Oct. 6, uncovered that the majority of funding for One America News, better known as OAN, came from telecommunications conglomerate AT&T — which is strange for a variety of reasons. If you haven’t yet had the misfortune of accidentally channel-surfing to the god-forsaken hellhole...
Daily Beast

John Oliver Torches His AT&T Bosses Over OAN Reveal: ‘You Make the World Worse’

On Sunday night, John Oliver used his Emmy-winning HBO series Last Week Tonight to take shots at his corporate overlord, AT&T. According to an in-depth Reuters investigation this past week, the disinformation station One America News Network—described by Oliver as “a far-right channel that peddles COVID misinformation and conspiracy theories”—was started by AT&T, which still owns WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO.
MSNBC

AT&T wanted OAN to compete with Fox News. It worked too well.

The headline from Reuters — “How AT&T helped build far-right One America News” — is alarming enough. A major corporation, the biggest communications company in the world, has subsidized and is continuing to subsidize propagandists who amplified harmful false facts about Covid-19 and the 2020 presidential election. The why is...
