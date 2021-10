Another extended layoff did not do the Bruins any good Wednesday night. The most well-rested team in the NHL (and the only team in the league still with just one game to their name when Wednesday began), the Bruins’ return to the ice saw the mistakes pile up and into the back of Jeremy Swayman’s net on the way to a 6-3 loss to the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center.

