Justin Kramer breaks down the Big Green’s historical home field advantage. Homecoming takes on many different meanings across the Dartmouth community. For members of the Classes of 2024 and 2025, it’s about being welcomed into the community as they run — no, sorry, walk — around the bonfire. For upperclassmen and alumni, it’s about reconnecting with old friends and sharing the Dartmouth spirit. But for many Big Green student-athletes, “homecoming” has a different meaning altogether: coming home gives them a much higher chance at earning a victory.

13 DAYS AGO