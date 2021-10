Ever since the 17th century, the term “naturalism” has been used to describe art and literature that represents accurate details of a subject. By the 19th century, however, the same name was given to an official art movement. The Naturalism movement originated in France in the early 1800s in response to the Romanticism style. Painters who opposed the idealized depictions of subjects in Romanticism art sought to portray things exactly as they were.

