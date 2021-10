This is the part of the preseason that really sucks. When Freddie Gillespie first joined the Toronto Raptors late last season he was a breath of fresh air. The Raptors were desperate for a big and not only was his size useful at times, but he brought a positive vibe to a team headed for its worst season in a decade. That rendition of Party In the USA or his hilarious media availabilities were crucial to a team devoid of seemingly any fun.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO