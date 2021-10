Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 (ANI): Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus feels all of the pressure is on Sri Lanka as his boys make their ICC men's T20 World Cup debut on Monday. Namibia's first match at the tournament comes against the 2014 winners, who have played more T20 World Cup matches than any other team. Erasmus said Namibia have nothing to lose and everything to gain in Abu Dhabi when the two sides meet.

