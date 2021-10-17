CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Martin Rees: 'The concept of equal opportunity is a sham'

By Nicola Venning
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Rees, Lord Rees of Ludlow, 79, is emeritus professor of cosmology and astrophysics at Cambridge University and Astronomer Royal. After his retirement he co-founded The Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, which assesses the threat of present and future technology. He has also written many books including...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Focus on ‘equality of opportunity’ not quotas, Government urged

Whitehall and private firms have been too focused on using targets and quotas to boost the fortunes of people from poorer backgrounds rather than promoting "equality of opportunity", according to Liz Truss. Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary and equalities minister has tasked a Conservative headteacher with tackling "the soft bigotry...
U.K.
Telegraph

For King and Country by Heather Jones, review: a monumental study of British royalty in WW1

This is a necessary book. The role of the monarchy during the Great War has figured in passing in many histories and, in terms of the monarch himself, in Harold Nicolson’s authorised life of King George V and in Kenneth Rose’s unauthorised (and in many regards superior) one. For King and Country is a monumental study of British royalty in “the war to end all war”, with no archival stone left unturned: Heather Jones has exhaustively explored the impact of the King and his family on the national consciousness and the motivation of the war effort. The result is a dense but enriching work that adds much to the historiographical landscape of one of the most documented periods of our history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Rees
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

When native title fails: First Nations people are turning to human rights law to keep access to cultural sites

In a shift from their usual conduct, Queensland police have recognised the cultural rights of Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians to conduct ceremony under provisions of the 2019 Queensland Human Rights Act. Because of this act, the police were able to refuse to action a complaint from Adani to remove Wangan and Jagalingou cultural custodians camping on their ancestral lands adjacent to the Adani coal pit. The police also issued a “statement of regret” for removing the group several months earlier. The ceremonial grounds are on highly contested land that has been granted to Adani’s Carmichael coal mine by the state...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Opportunity#Cambridge College#Cambridge University#Bedstone College#Caltech#Princeton#Harvard
Nature.com

The neuroscience of advanced scientific concepts

Cognitive neuroscience methods can identify the fMRI-measured neural representation of familiar individual concepts, such as apple, and decompose them into meaningful neural and semantic components. This approach was applied here to determine the neural representations and underlying dimensions of representation of far more abstract physics concepts related to matter and energy, such as fermion and dark matter, in the brains of 10 Carnegie Mellon physics faculty members who thought about the main properties of each of the concepts. One novel dimension coded the measurability vs. immeasurability of a concept. Another novel dimension of representation evoked particularly by post-classical concepts was associated with four types of cognitive processes, each linked to particular brain regions: (1) Reasoning about intangibles, taking into account their separation from direct experience and observability; (2) Assessing consilience with other, firmer knowledge; (3) Causal reasoning about relations that are not apparent or observable; and (4) Knowledge management of a large knowledge organization consisting of a multi-level structure of other concepts. Two other underlying dimensions, previously found in physics students, periodicity, and mathematical formulation, were also present in this faculty sample. The data were analyzed using factor analysis of stably responding voxels, a Gaussian-naÃ¯ve Bayes machine-learning classification of the activation patterns associated with each concept, and a regression model that predicted activation patterns associated with each concept based on independent ratings of the dimensions of the concepts. The findings indicate that the human brain systematically organizes novel scientific concepts in terms of new dimensions of neural representation.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Glasgow showdown: Pacific Islands demand global leaders bring action, not excuses, to UN summit

The Pacific Islands are at the frontline of climate change. But as rising seas threaten their very existence, these tiny nation states will not be submerged without a fight. For decades this group has been the world’s moral conscience on climate change. Pacific leaders are not afraid to call out the climate policy failures of far bigger nations, including regional neighbour Australia. And they have a strong history of punching above their weight at United Nations climate talks – including at Paris, where they were credited with helping secure the first truly global climate agreement. The momentum is with Pacific island countries...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Science
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests: palace

Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital for tests after being forced to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland this week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. She had been due to attend an ecumenical service in the border town of Armagh on Thursday to mark the 100th centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland.
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Egyptian Officials Detain Artist-Robot Ai-Da on Suspicion of Espionage

Ai-Da, a robot who can paint, was detained at the Egyptian border for 10 days ahead of a major exhibition in the country, the Guardian reported. Ai-Da was set to present her work at the foot of the pyramids of Giza, in what is being billed as the first-ever art exhibition held in that historical area. That show, titled “Forever is Now,” is an annual exhibition organized by Art D’Égypte, a multidisciplinary firm whose mission is to support the Egyptian art and culture scene. Ai-Da’s inclusion in the show was supposed to be the main highlight. The trouble reportedly started when Egyptian...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

Iran on Thursday awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States.Harvard University physics professor Cumrun Vafa received The Mustafa Prize in the field of “All Areas of Science and Technology.” Vafa is an Iranian-American.The award, he said, reminds him "that there is no border for science and technology and they belong to all human beings.”He donated his award to an Iranian science foundation.A quantum professor at Princeton University Bangladesh-born M. Zahid Hasan, received the prize, too.Three other scientists, Lebanon's Mohamed H. Sayegh, Pakistan's Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Morocco's Yahya Tayalati also won awards. Each of the five won $500,000. They were selected from more than 500 entrants.It was the fourth award ceremony for the biennial prize since 2015. Iran launched the prize as part of its goal to become a regional scientific powerhouse.The award comes against the backdrop of U.S. sanctions on Tehran and Iran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Write what you know: the COVID experience is a rich resource for year 12 English exams

Generations of students sitting exams would know what Australian poet Joanne Burns means when she writes of the fear of failure when expressing ideas. they don’t come out of your mouth in smooth formation very often […] you become intimidated far too easily by the prospect of that great black trapdoor under your words, that might open and tumble you down to the cavern of indefinite shame if you start to make the slightest mistake […] In 2021, English students are not only striving to overcome the “trapdoor” under their words, they are doing so in a year that has challenged them to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

First female head of Japan labor lobby vows to empower women

The first female president of Japan’s powerful labor union federation said Friday she will work to correct the gender gap in wages and working conditions to help empower women. “Progress is extremely slow,” said Tomoko Yoshino, who was elected this month as head of the 7 million-member Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo. “I will tackle all activities at Rengo from the perspective of gender equality and diversity.”She noted that Japan placed 120th out of 156 nations in this year’s gender gap ranking by the World Economic Forum Yoshino, the federation's first female leader since its foundation in...
LABOR ISSUES
ScienceAlert

Scientists Need Your Help in Identifying New Exoplanets Out in Space

If you've always wanted to discover a planet for your very own, now's your chance. Researchers are calling on the public for help in identifying exoplanets – planets orbiting stars outside of our own Solar System. The Planet Hunters Next-Generation Transit Search (NGTS), run by an international group of astronomers, has five years' worth of digital footage that needs sifting through. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to spot stars that briefly dim, perhaps suggesting a planet is passing in front of them. That's known as a transit by the experts, but you don't need any experience to get...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy