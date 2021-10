Story line: The Bears begin the second half of their season carrying a three-game losing streak and a 1-5 record, with four of the losses by seven points or fewer. “Everybody is — obviously — frustrated and disappointed,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said. “Nobody expected us to be (1-5 … but) the overwhelming majority of guys are choosing optimism and going to continue to work hard and drive on.” The Buffaloes stopped their losing streak at four games last Saturday by routing winless Arizona 34-0.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO