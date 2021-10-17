Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

Despite a stunning goal from Jimmy Medranda late in the first half, Seattle Sounders FC (17-6-6, 57 points) could not overcome a strong attacking performance from Houston Dynamo FC (6-12-12, 30 points) on Saturday evening at PNC Stadium. Playmakers Maxi Urruti and Darwin Quintero scored two early goals to give the home side a 2-0 lead prior to Medranda’s strike, while Houston’s attack also hit the woodwork four times during the contest. Despite tonight’s result, Seattle remains atop the MLS Western Conference, five points ahead of second-place Sporting Kansas City.
