Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

FOX Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo beat Seattle 2-1 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders. Quintero,...

www.foxsports.com

dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo come out on top over Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders

The Houston Dynamo had failed to win in their last three matches and were looking for an upset when the top team in the Western Conference in the Seattle Sounders came to BBVA Stadium Saturday evening. This Dynamo team looked different as they passed better and were active going forward which helped them in their 2-1 win over the visiting Sounders.
MLS
soundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Rave Green come up short in 2-1 loss at Houston, but Sounders FC remains atop the West

Despite a stunning goal from Jimmy Medranda late in the first half, Seattle Sounders FC (17-6-6, 57 points) could not overcome a strong attacking performance from Houston Dynamo FC (6-12-12, 30 points) on Saturday evening at PNC Stadium. Playmakers Maxi Urruti and Darwin Quintero scored two early goals to give the home side a 2-0 lead prior to Medranda’s strike, while Houston’s attack also hit the woodwork four times during the contest. Despite tonight’s result, Seattle remains atop the MLS Western Conference, five points ahead of second-place Sporting Kansas City.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week

Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Week after leading Houston to a 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday. This is the first Team of the Week honor for Quintero this season. The forward tallied his second assist of the season in the opening goal of Saturday’s game. Quintero curled a free kick into the box for FW Maxi Urruti, who hit a side volley for the first goal of the match.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Five things we’d like to see when Sounders visit Dynamo

It’s been more than two years since the Seattle Sounders last visited the Houston Dynamo. They’ll return there on Saturday, riding a four-game winning streak that has strengthened their spot atop the Western Conference. Here are five things we’re hoping to see:. Return of the internationals. The Sounders played the...
MLS
chatsports.com

Sounders at Houston Dynamo: Three Questions

Seattle Sounders fans have mostly been checking out the top of the table. The club is capable of winning the Western Conference and with good fortune could even make a run at the Supporters’ Shield. But deep in the heart of Texas is the bottom of the Western Conference. Austin, Dallas, and Houston Dynamo may be so bad that Seattle could match the three teams’ win total (New England already surpassed the bottom three in the East).
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

INSIDE THE 18: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

DYNAMO STARTING XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Sam Junqua, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker ©; Zarek Valentin; Matias Vera, Adalberto Carasquilla; Griffin Dorsey, Darwin Quintero, Fafa Picault; Maxi Urruti. INDIVIDUAL PLAYER NOTES:. GK Michael Nelson will earn his ninth MLS start today. DF Sam Junqua will make his 18th appearance of the season...
MLS
chatsports.com

Sounders at Houston Dynamo, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders and Houston Dynamo come into this game heading in effectively opposite directions. The Sounders are riding a four-game winning streak in which they’ve outscored their opponents 12-3, and can clinch a top 4 playoff spot with a win or tie. The Dynamo, meanwhile, have just two wins in their past 22 games and would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. Since these teams last met on July 7 — a 2-0 Sounders win — the Sounders have gone 10-5-1 while the Dynamo are 2-8-5.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Three key matchups to watch as the Seattle Sounders visit the Houston Dynamo on Saturday

The Seattle Sounders are visiting the Houston Dynamo on Saturday (5:30 p.m. PT; FOX 13+, El Rey 1360AM). Here are three matchups to watch:. While Raúl Ruidíaz is in Peru, Bruin is poised to make his third straight start. The hulking No. 9 has been brilliant over the last 180 minutes, scoring once and adding two assists to help lead Seattle to two commanding wins. He’ll be up against Parker, one of the league’s best domestic center backs, trying to get his name on the score sheet yet again.
MLS
chatsports.com

Dynamo vs. Sounders: Highlight, stats and quotes

A few streaks came to screeching halts on Saturday. The Seattle Sounders had come into this game riding an eight-game winning streak against the Houston Dynamo, a four-game winning streak in league play and a two-game winning streak in the state of Texas. It figured to be a very winnable game, especially with the Dynamo having just won 2 of 22.
MLS
ABC13 Houston

Dynamo upset Western-leading Sounders, 2-1

The Houston Dynamo have had a season they'd mostly like to forget, languishing near the bottom of Major League Soccer's Western Conference and on the brink of elimination from playoff contention. But they handed the top team in the West, the Seattle Sounders, a defeat Saturday night, scoring two early...
MLS
houstonmirror.com

No. 1 duels No. 3 in the West as Sounders face Rapids

The Seattle Sounders are the lone Western Conference team to have already clinched a berth in the Major Soccer League playoffs, but that doesn't mean the road to MLS Cup is guaranteed to go through the Emerald City. The Sounders (17-6-6, 57 points) could go a long way toward assuring...
MLS
elisportsnetwork.com

Cristian Roldan's late second-half goal helps Sounders draw with Rapids, 1-1

Cristian Roldan’s 81st-minute goal helped the Seattle Sounders to a draw with the Colorado Rapids. Dominique Badji scored for the Rapids in the 66th minute. After a lackluster start in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, Houston's Framber Valdez bounced back at Fenway Park Wednesday, silencing the Red Sox bats in a Game 5 victory that put the Astros within one win of a World Series berth.
MLS

